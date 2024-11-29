PIA weighs employee salary hike amidst privatization challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to discuss a long-awaited salary increase for its employees during an HR Committee meeting in Karachi today (Friday). If approved, the proposal will move to the airline’s Board of Directors for final consent.

According to a national daily, PIA employees have not received a salary adjustment since 2015, a stark reality amidst the airline’s financial troubles.

Meanwhile, the privatization of the loss-making national carrier remains stalled. The process, initiated in November 2023 with reported losses of Rs. 830 billion, hit a roadblock after the government rejected a single Rs. 10 billion bid.

Privatization Minister Aleem Khan criticized the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for its refusal to waive GST on new aircraft purchases, a move he believes is essential for making the airline attractive to potential buyers.

The privatization matter is now under cabinet review, with no clear timeline for its resolution. As PIA navigates the challenges of balancing employee demands and addressing its financial woes, its future hangs in the balance.

The airline’s efforts to provide salary relief, if approved, will be a welcome development for its workforce but may further complicate its fiscal outlook amidst ongoing restructuring and privatization delays.