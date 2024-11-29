Govt likely to extend VPN registration deadline amid stakeholder concerns

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is expected to extend the deadline for registering Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to the end of December 2024, sources revealed. The current registration deadline, set for November 30, faced resistance from stakeholders, prompting the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to request an extension.

This decision is critical for nearly one million freelancers in Pakistan who contribute approximately $400 million annually to the economy. Concerns have been raised that blocking unregistered VPNs from December 1, as previously announced, could significantly impact IT remittances.

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication criticized the proposed VPN blocking, labeling it “illegal” as no law explicitly permits the ban of an app. The Committee warned of potential economic repercussions, particularly the loss of millions of dollars in IT exports.

Efforts by the Ministry of Information Technology and the PTA to justify the November 30 deadline failed to satisfy the Senate Committee.

According to PTA, registering VPNs will resolve internet disruption issues for businesses and ensure compliance with regulations. Since implementing the VPN registration policy in 2016, the PTA has already registered over 25,000 VPNs.

PTA claims the registration process has been simplified for software houses, call centers, banks, embassies, and freelancers. Stakeholders, including members of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), can complete the process through PTA’s official website by filling out an online form and providing essential details.

The Ministry of Interior had previously mandated the PTA to ensure all VPNs are registered by the end of November. However, calls from freelancers and businesses for an extension and a more accessible registration system have gained momentum.

The outcome of the extension request will determine whether the IT sector, which relies heavily on secure VPNs for global connectivity, can avoid disruptions and financial setbacks.