US Black Friday online sales soar to $10.8 billion, marking a record surge

Consumers across the United States spent an unprecedented $10.8 billion online during Black Friday, according to data from Adobe Analytics, as reported by *The News*. This marks a significant milestone in the holiday shopping season, with online spending increasing by 10.2% compared to last year.

Traditionally signaling the start of the holiday shopping period, Black Friday has seen fierce competition among retailers aiming to attract budget-conscious consumers with enticing discounts. The rise in online shopping has particularly benefited e-commerce powerhouses like Amazon and Walmart, with the latter leveraging its vast network of 4,700 locations and enhanced store-to-home delivery services to capture a larger share of holiday spending.

Adobe’s analysis, based on tracking over one trillion visits to US retail websites, highlighted strong demand for toys, beauty products, and home appliances. Online sales of toys skyrocketed by 622% compared to average daily sales in October, while sales of jewelry and appliances surged 561% and 476%, respectively. Other popular items included makeup, skincare, Bluetooth speakers, and espresso machines.

Shoppers like 58-year-old Corey Coscioni embraced the shopping frenzy both online and in stores, seeking gifts for family members and taking advantage of Black Friday bargains.

Despite the robust online performance, major department stores and big-box retailers may face subdued overall sales this season due to the shortened holiday shopping window, with just 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Adobe also noted a consistent growth trend in Black Friday online sales, which totaled $9.8 billion in 2023 and $9.1 billion in 2022. This year’s figures underscore the increasing dominance of online platforms in shaping consumer behavior during the holiday season.