Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

US Black Friday online sales soar to $10.8 billion, marking a record surge

E-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart reap rewards as online spending jumps 10.2%, driven by high demand for toys, beauty products, and appliances.

By Monitoring Desk

Consumers across the United States spent an unprecedented $10.8 billion online during Black Friday, according to data from Adobe Analytics, as reported by *The News*. This marks a significant milestone in the holiday shopping season, with online spending increasing by 10.2% compared to last year.

Traditionally signaling the start of the holiday shopping period, Black Friday has seen fierce competition among retailers aiming to attract budget-conscious consumers with enticing discounts. The rise in online shopping has particularly benefited e-commerce powerhouses like Amazon and Walmart, with the latter leveraging its vast network of 4,700 locations and enhanced store-to-home delivery services to capture a larger share of holiday spending.

Adobe’s analysis, based on tracking over one trillion visits to US retail websites, highlighted strong demand for toys, beauty products, and home appliances. Online sales of toys skyrocketed by 622% compared to average daily sales in October, while sales of jewelry and appliances surged 561% and 476%, respectively. Other popular items included makeup, skincare, Bluetooth speakers, and espresso machines.

Shoppers like 58-year-old Corey Coscioni embraced the shopping frenzy both online and in stores, seeking gifts for family members and taking advantage of Black Friday bargains.

Despite the robust online performance, major department stores and big-box retailers may face subdued overall sales this season due to the shortened holiday shopping window, with just 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Adobe also noted a consistent growth trend in Black Friday online sales, which totaled $9.8 billion in 2023 and $9.1 billion in 2022. This year’s figures underscore the increasing dominance of online platforms in shaping consumer behavior during the holiday season.

Previous article
SBP Governor calls on banks to embrace technology and strengthen support for agriculture, SMEs
Next article
Elon Musk seeks court injunction against OpenAI’s for-profit transition
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Inept, unprofessional, untrained manpower spoiling BRT service

PESHAWAR: Inept, unprofessional and untrained employees are spoiling the heavy cost operated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project as commuters particularly government employees have started...

FBR transfers 60 inland revenue officers

PIA eyes European and UK routes after EASA lifts suspension

Inflation and sluggish manufacturing lead to slower economic growth in India

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.