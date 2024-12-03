Sign inSubscribe
Internet disruption paralyzes banking services, leads to long queues at ATMs

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Recent internet disruptions following anti-government protests in Islamabad have severely impacted banking services across the country, leaving customers frustrated and causing chaos at bank branches and ATMs.

Transactions that once took minutes are now delayed by hours, forcing citizens to wait in long queues outside financial institutions. The disruption has particularly affected those looking to deposit money or access essential banking services.

Videos circulating on social media highlight the growing frustration. In one clip, a citizen standing in a long queue outside a bank described being denied service due to a lack of internet connectivity. Others in the footage expressed similar grievances, with many unable to deposit cash or complete basic transactions.

“Where should we go with cash in hand?” asked a distraught customer, echoing the sentiments of countless others who have been left stranded by the outage.

The disruptions have also extended to ATMs, with many machines rendered inoperable, exacerbating the situation for people needing immediate cash withdrawals.

In a plea to the authorities, one affected citizen urged the government to resolve the internet issues swiftly, emphasizing the crippling effect these disruptions have on daily life.

As protests continue to grip the capital, the ripple effects on essential services highlight the urgent need for resolution to ensure citizens’ access to vital banking infrastructure.

 

KSE-100 reaches historic high, closes above 104,000 with 1,300-point surge
US chips are ‘no longer safe’ to buy, Chinese industry bodies say
Monitoring Desk
