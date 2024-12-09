Thar Coal, once touted as the end to reliance on LNG, is capable of producing its own natural gas. What will it take?

On a hot April afternoon in 2019, Pakistan fired up its first ever power plant fueled by domestic coal. The shiny new plant, run by the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, was the sort of project bureaucrats, politicians, and development sector flunkies dream about and doodle the name of in their secret diaries.

For starters, it was the first to exploit the 175 billion tonnes of lignite that was spread across the 900 km2 coal fields in Tharparkar, which is possibly the second largest coal reserve in the world.

Check.

The project was being run through a public-private partnership between the Sindh Government and Engro Corporation, which is by far one of the most responsible organisations in corporate Pakistan.

Double check.

And the real kicker? Engro’s Thar Project came under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor with $50 billion of proposed investment in infrastructure projects. At the time this was one of the most talked about projects in terms of how China’s Belt and Road Initiative was impacting the global energy landscape.

Triple check.

But the timing, dear reader, was awfully ironic.

The Thar Coal fields had first been discovered in 1991 through a joint mission (we used that term very liberally) of the Pakistan Geological Survey and the United States Agency for International Development. With an estimated 175 billion tonnes of lignite, the Thar Coal Fields have the capacity to produce 100,000 MW of electricity for the next 200 years.

To put that into perspective, as of now the largest coal reserves in the world exist in the USA with just under 250 billion tonnes of recoverable coal.

The opportunity to exploit the coal fields was massive. The world was becoming wiser to the dangers of fossil fuels by the 1990s, but energy consumption still operated like the Wild West. But developing Thar Coal would take time, money, and a lot of technical assistance. And in the time between 1991 and 2019, Pakistan’s energy mix became a mess. Up until the 1990s, the largest source of electricity in Pakistan was hydel. But as demand for power grew and the desire to make new dams evaporated, the government increasingly began relying on imports.

In the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, these imports came in the form of furnace oil used by Independent Power Producers (IPPs). From 2013 onwards, Pakistan was relying on importing coal for the coal plants set up by the third Nawaz Administration in Punjab, as well as allowing the private sector to import LNG.

Of course there was a problem with this. Imported sources of fuel tend to get expensive, especially when you do not have a strong export oriented economy. Energy prices in Pakistan were dependent on the whims and stability of the international market and the global order. So much so that by the time Engro’s plant went live in 2019, it was S&P Global reported on it with the headline “Pakistan’s Thar wager pits coal against LNG in its power mix.”

Thar Coal was supposed to be the answer to Pakistan’s reliance on LNG and other imported sources of fuel. At least to some extent. While it was not clean fuel, it was cheap, domestic, and readily available. The idea was that you would set up more plants close to Thar and figure out how to transport coal to other regions. However, as time has proven, transporting Thar Coal and setting up power plants in the Thar region is not the easiest task in the world. And for many years now, one fantasy has persisted somewhere in the collective hive-mind of our policymakers: turning Thar Coal into gas that can feed our thermal power plants and replace the crippling need for LNG.

Now, a recent study has indicated this can be done in an economically feasible way. However, it is not the first time the government has tried to cash in on the concept of turning Thar’s Lignite into gas. And it did not go very well the first time around.

The potential of Thar Coal

It is a simple problem. Pakistan relies heavily on imported fuel sources such as reliquified natural gas (RLNG) to produce electricity. Whenever there is an international crisis, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, Pakistan’s energy sector is rocked by the ripple effect. There is a simple solution. Cheaper fuel — something like coal perhaps. And the source is right there too. Spread over more than 9000 km2, the Thar coal fields are one of the largest deposits of lignite coal in the world — with an estimated 175 billion tonnes of coal that according to some could solve Pakistan’s energy woes for, not decades, but centuries to come.

Currently, Pakistan produces around 2600 MW of electricity through Thar Coal. Just over five years ago, this figure was zero. The total reserves from Thar Coal are more than the combined oil reserves of Saudi Arabia and Iran. The reserves are around 68 times higher than Pakistan’s total gas reserves. Compared to this potential the current utilisation of Thar Coal in the total power generation mix is around 10% which means that there is huge opportunity to expand in this sphere.

But as of now, imported fuel continues to be a big force in Pakistan’s electricity mix. What matters is that we are currently in a situation where we are dependent on RLNG. When RLNG was introduced into Pakistan’s energy mix, it was relatively cheaper and also environmentally friendlier than coal. Although long-term agreements with Qatar still provide gas at a relatively affordable rate, the spot market is a blood bath. Pakistan has been turning more and more to the spot market to address the growing local demand for gas.

The average cost of gas is rising at a very rapid pace due to the Ukraine war and subsequent global supply chain disruption. It is an issue Profit has covered in the past. During the Nawaz administration, the government decided to increase the generation capacity cheaply at the risk of it getting expensive later, which it has now. By 2022, the increased reliance on both imported coal and LNG, Pakistan was generating just over 52% of its electricity from purely domestic sources. That was down from 84% in 2005, and 71% as recently as 2012. This made Pakistan’s market more vulnerable to the whims of the international market. This has only gotten worse. According to data from NEPRA, thermal power plants running on imported fuels accounted for roughly 62% of Pakistan’s generation capacity in fiscal year 2022-23, with fuel costs alone representing an overwhelming 83% of the total generation expense. This heavy reliance on imports leaves the nation’s energy security at the mercy of global markets and exchange rates, an increasingly untenable position as the Pakistani rupee continues to slide against the U.S. dollar. Efforts to mitigate these costs, such as allowing coal imports from Afghanistan, have been undercut by the dollar-based payment system, negating any potential savings.

However, when it comes to the use of Thar Coal, there are some possibilities. The proportion of imported coal in the generation mix declined in FY 2022-23 as compared to FY 2021-22, owing to the introduction of more plants utilizing locally sourced coal, including ThalNova Power Thar (Pvt.) Limited, Thar Energy Limited, and Thar Coal Block-I Power Generation Company (Pvt.) Limited, facilitated by Shanghai Electric. In the case of recently commissioned Thar Coal power plants, the availability of the transmission line was delayed.

At the same time the country’s indigenous energy resources—hydropower, local coal, wind, and solar—remain underdeveloped or face significant production declines. These dependencies, coupled with a weakening currency and rising global interest rates, are driving electricity costs to unsustainable levels for a country already burdened by economic instability.

Shifting to domestic

Now, those that have gone all in on Thar Coal will tell you it is the solution to all of Pakistan’s electricity problems. The difference in the cost of producing electricity from domestic coal and imported coal is substantial. The cost of producing electricity from the Engro plant, which uses domestic Thar coal, is Rs 10.44/kWh, whereas the Lucky Electric plant which uses the same type of coal (lignite) but imports it costs Rs 20.92/kWh, according to data from Nepra’s latest monthly fuel cost adjustment report.

But the Lucky Plant has failed to gain access to Thar Coal. In a recent state of the industry report, NEPRA claimed challenges remain.

Currently, the local coal-based power plants rely on coal from Block-I and Block-II of Thar Coal. The development of Block-II has progressed through its envisioned three phases, but financial closure for Phase-III is still pending. Notably, Lucky Electric Power’s 660 MW project, primarily a Thar Coal based project, operates on a blend of Thar Coal and Imported Coal due to delayed Thar Coal supply.

You have a situation where the requirement is to have more coal plants that can produce electricity through the lignite that is available in Thar, and you need to find cheap ways of transporting it. This challenge has persisted, and even though Thar Coal has come a long way in the past decade, one dream that has remained in the backdrop is the idea to turn coal into gas.

Turning coal into gas

Let us start by getting one thing straight, this is yet another pipe-dream that the government of Pakistan has. They believe that if Thar Coal can be converted into gas in an economically feasible way, they will be able to transport this gas through an extensive network of pipelines and provide it to all kinds of gas consumers. It will essentially be a replacement for expensive and volatile LNG and will do the same job. Almost like discovering new gas reserves.

Of course, this huge network of pipelines does not exist. There is no gas pipeline in Thar currently, and all of this infrastructure will have to be built. But what if they can pull it off? Coal gasification is a process that transforms coal into synthetic natural gas.

Coal gasification and liquefaction technologies have been around since the 18th century. Their supporters argue that they are relatively less harmful to the environment than directly burning coal for energy. Their critics allege that these technologies have massive capital and operational costs and are too complex to operate smoothly.

It is a scientifically doable process, but not all kinds of coal have the composition to be turned into gas in an economically feasible manner. The process is simple enough. Coal is pulverized and mixed with an oxidant, such as steam, air, or oxygen, in a gasifier vessel at high temperatures and pressures. This process creates syngas. The syngas is cooled and cleaned to remove impurities like sulfur, mercury, and particulate matter. The syngas is separated into streams of hydrogen and carbon dioxide. The hydrogen is cleaned and ready for use. The carbon dioxide is captured and sequestered. Not only is this method possible, it is also cleaner than burning coal. The cleaned syngas can be burned in a gas turbine to generate electricity. At the same time, the hydrogen byproduct of the process can be used to make ammonia, fertilizer, or refine oil.

But can Thar’s lignite be turned into gas? The question was first seriously addressed in 2013, when Pakistan hosted an international conference on coal. One result of this was a gasification project led by Dr Samar Mubarakmand. It was supposed to turn in its findings around 2016, but by 2018 there had been no headway. In fact, in the five years this project had been operational, the government managed to produce exactly 8MW of electricity from coal gasification after spending Rs 3.4 billion.

Now, this is not necessarily an amount that would not be worth it. The SC and other bodies often see figures like this and think they point to corruption. How can you only produce 8MW of electricity in Rs 3.4 billion? The answer is, if the purpose was to prove that Thar Cola can be used to efficiently make gas that can be burned into electricity, then the research and development costs of these projects can be much higher as well, and with no guarantee of a good result. But the issue obviously became a huge kerfuffle.

And in case you have not guessed it, in October 2018 the Chief Justice was the Honourable Justice (Thankfully Retired) Saqib Nisar. He very quickly directed the prosecutor general National Accountability Bureau to investigate Dr Mubarakmand and other officials for producing only 8MW electricity despite spending Rs 3.4 billion on the project.

Remember, there were no irregularities here. Dr Samar Mubarakmand, had conceived the idea of generating 100MW electricity through underground coal gasification. The science and technology department of the Planning Commission had approved the project for 100MW electricity to be generated through the UCG. Its cost was Rs 9 billion and was scheduled to be completed within two years.

Clearly this did not happen. In five years only 8MW were produced at a cost of Rs 3.4 billion. However, the project faced many delays. After digging through the receipts, Profit discovered that the project was launched in October 2012. For the first year-and-a-half, the project went into hibernation. It finally got up and running when the planning commission’s science department released Rs 90 crore. Later, Rs 1 billion was released in 2013-14 and Rs 1 billion for the project were released in 2014-15. The project was then transferred to the energy department of the planning commission, which released Rs 36 crores and then completely stopped funding in 2016-17. So by the time Saqib Nisar got around to wagging his honourable finger at Dr Mubarkamand, the project had been out of commission for a couple of years. On top of this, it had also been passed around within the planning commission.

Obviously annoyed that NAB was knocking on his door, said that he only gave technical inputs on the Thar coal gasification project through research and he did not have any financial powers. Once again, this is how experimental projects work. But after this, the Thar coal-to-gas dream seemed to be dead in its tracks.

Could it still be done?

That is until last month. In early November, new study, conducted by a group of energy experts led by Dr Farid Malik claimed that gas produced from Thar coal would be cheaper than the imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) and could help reduce the price of fuel and electricity for residential and commercial users. Dr Malik, an energy and technology management expert who is currently an adviser to the Sindh government, said the evaluations and laboratory tests conducted by Nelson Mandela University, South Africa, found that Thar coal was suitable for gasification. He estimated that the Thar coal gasification could reduce gas prices in Pakistan by 30 to 60%.

The price of imported LNG was fluctuating between $14-20 per mmBtu at that point, and this new study claimed that the gas produced from Thar Coal could be as low as $7–8 per mmBtu.

It is worth mentioning that this is a very flamboyant statement with no substantial working behind it. Many things have been assumed to come to this point, and the details of the calculation have not been shared. It is definitely posturing, and the reality will clearly be quite different. But the fact is that if it is even a little lower than the price of imported LNG, Pakistan will be able to at least have stability when it comes to energy prices rather than being dependent on the fluctuations of the market. And as far as the possibility of pulling this off is concerned, the test results show that Thar coal has an ash content of around 18pc and an ash flow temperature range of around 1,325°C, which makes it suitable for gasification. The carbon reactivity is also high, which is typical of lignite coal. The expected pure gas yield is between 1,550-1,600 cubic metres per tonne.

So does that mean the initial effort by Dr Mubarkmand had gotten something wrong? Well, the running explanation of the new study is that the technology required for coal gasification has gotten better at breakneck speed. Dr Malik attributed this to the increasing trend of countries like Germany moving towards hydrogen energy from coal gasification, which has made gasifiers cheaper.

As a result of the study, the Sindh Coal Authority is striving to woo private investment to finance the country’s first coal-to-gas project to initially produce 100mmcfd to 200mmcfd of gas from coal in the Thar desert. This is already an improvement from the 2013 experiment, when the planning commission made the effort a public service project. The private investment required to buy around 20 gasifiers and get this thing up and running is around $10 million, as claimed by Dr Malik.

There are plenty of opportunities here. For starters, Engro is already involved in Thar Coal through the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company. It might make sense for Engro particularly because they are also in the fertiliser industry, and one of the byproducts of turning coal into gas is the production of fertiliser. The project would produce both electricity and fertiliser.

“We intend to buy 20 gasifiers, small modular plants each with a capacity to produce 10 million British thermal units (mmBtu) of syngas, from a source in Europe for this project.” Dr Malik said in an earlier comment given to the media. His plan is to buy two-decade old gasifiers from Europe, where they are upgrading their machinery on a very large scale. These second-hand gasifiers, which can work on Thar’s lignite as proven in the South Africa based study, will then be used to make this initial gas from the Lignite.

The fertiliser equation

One of the big angles here is the idea of making integrated production facilities that will make both fertilisers and synthetic gas. Pakistan’s fertiliser industry is already in a bit of a tough spot because of the lack of cheap or subsidised gas, which is necessary for its manufacturing. At the beginning of this year, the government under the direction of the IMF had begun a process to rationalise gas prices, including to industries.

There is a reason the IMF wants to increase gas prices in Pakistan. Very briefly put, Pakistan does not have a lot of gas but we use it like we do. The IMF, as part of the ongoing programme, wanted to increase the price of gas for all domestic and commercial consumers. You see, Pakistanis have gas cross subsidised. This means that the natural gas we produce is given to different consumers at different rates. There is one category of protected consumers which get it at the cheapest possible rate. These are small domestic consumers that use gas below a certain amount and tandoors that make rotis. Even within this protected category there are slabs and everyone is charged differently based on how much they consume. Essentially, bigger consumers end up subsidising smaller consumers. While this is a people friendly policy and popular for political decision makers, it is also unproductive.

Commercial connection rates were raised by 136%, and the biggest increase was in the cement sector which saw a hike of around 193%. Meanwhile the fertiliser industry saw a gas price hike of 175% as well this year. The subsidy of Rs 39 billion on feed and fuel gas for Engro Fertilisers was withdrawn and the ECC approved a new rate of Rs1,597 per mmbtu.

Dr. Malik outlines two potential approaches to coal gasification: converting coal into synthetic gas (syngas) to produce fertilizers directly at an integrated plant near the mining site, or transforming coal into syngas and further into synthetic natural gas (SNG) for distribution through an extensive pipeline network.

He emphasizes that the primary focus of authorities is leveraging the Thar coal gasification project to boost fertilizer production by encouraging investment in integrated urea manufacturing plants. “We are currently facing a shortfall of 2-3 million tonnes of urea due to dwindling gas supplies for fertilizer production, forcing us to rely on imports,” Dr. Malik explains. “Prioritizing the first approach is essential for ensuring food security.”

But a problem continues here. The plan to turn Thar’s lignite into coal is still a pipedream. All we know for sure is that in some world, theoretically, it can be done. It is possible and even feasible. The government definitely does not have the money to pursue this, which is why they are looking for investors. But gasification is already a tainted project. If Dr Samar Mubarkamand, a celebrated scientist who was a researcher not an investor, can be hounded by NAB and summoned to court for not getting results, why would investors have the confidence to jump into this project? It is something Dr Malik has admitted, telling Dawn in an interview last month that “The business environment in the country is pretty hostile. Then, we have a big import lobby working against this project.”

The question is, so what if it is possible? Especially if nobody really has the energy to deal with the possible fallout of failure.