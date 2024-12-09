In an industry riddled with challenges, Treet Battery has proven its mettle. Can they seal the deal?

When the Treet Corporation launched its battery manufacturing business in 2018, it was not exactly the smoothest entry into a new industry.

Treet Battery hit the market at a time when the battery industry was just about to hit a slump. By the time Treet began to come out of its initial birthing pains, the industry was facing some steep challenges. Load-shedding was at an all time low, meaning people did not need to buy batteries for their UPS as regularly. The auto-industry was experiencing plummeting demand and car companies were regularly halting assembly. And on top of demand falling, there was an increase in lead prices and a devaluation of the rupee.

It was a disaster to put it mildly. Battery manufacturers that had been in the game for years found themselves floundering. In fact, the 2018-21 period marked the worst period for battery manufacturing in Pakistan. And here was a new entrant just a couple of years into its existence suddenly thrown into the deep-end.

Which is why it might come as a surprise to money that Treet Battery has come out the other end in pretty good shape. Not only has the company managed to become profitable, it has managed to increase its market share by taking away from bigger and older manufacturers like Exide and Atlas. In 2024, they earned a revenue of Rs 8.4 billion, giving them control of just under 12% of the overall market in only seven years of operations.

But there is a problem. Treet needs money. While their revenues have been increasing at an impressive rate during a difficult period for the industry and the economy, their debt costs are weighing them down. The answer to this problem is clear. Treet needs to raise more money, and perhaps the best option to do that is through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Before we get to that, however, we must understand how Treet found itself struggling with this debt in the first place.

Treet’s position

When you really think about it, it is astounding Treet has managed to carve a healthy position out for itself in the battery manufacturing sector.

Treet Battery began operations in 2018 when its battery manufacturing plant was established. This plant was established under the First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba. For those unfamiliar, a Modaraba is an Islamic financial instrument that sort of works like a holding company. This is essentially a financial contract where the profit and losses made by the manufacturing company is divided between the investors. It can be considered an investment vehicle which invests on behalf of the investor in order to yield a return. Sort of like a holding company which runs different divisions under it.

Now, the Treet Modaraba already had the corporation’s soap manufacturing and corrugated box business under it. The battery division was a new entry into it. This will become important later.

The plant for battery manufacturing was established in February of 2018 with the help of Korean brand Daewoo which supplied the technical expertise to the workforce and trained them accordingly. The company prided itself on manufacturing maintenance free batteries which did not require periodic maintenance by the customers as its unique selling proposition.

In the initial years, the company saw losses as it was carrying out extensive training which was weighing down its performance. The bulk of the material required for the manufacturing had to be imported, and the prices of these inputs were increasing, further compounding the issues. But this was not a Treet specific problem. The inputs were equally expensive for all of the players, and the whole sector suffered some of its worst years in their history from 2018 to 2021.

Not a pretty picture

Perhaps nothing is more telling of the challenges Treet faced as a new entrant as the drubbing the older players were taking. Pakistan’s battery manufacturing industry is primarily dominated by a few large players. These companies have been established for decades and have market penetration which they have built over time. Exide Battery was set up in 1953 and is considered one of the pioneers. Atlas Battery was set up in 1966 by the Atlas Group. It signed a technical collaboration with Japan Storage Battery Limited in 1969 to produce Japanese quality batteries in Pakistan. The production started in 1969 under the brand name of AGS in which A stands for Atlas while GS for Genzo Shimadzu who was the founder of Japan Storage Battery.

Both these companies are involved in the manufacturing of lead acid batteries which are used for automotive and power backup solutions. Their latest accounts show that Atlas earned topline revenues of Rs 41 billion while Exide raked in Rs 26 billion in terms of its sales. Other than these two, the rest of the industry is made up of smaller players like Osaka, Phoenix, Millat and Bridge Power which have a small portion of the market distributed among them.

The battery industry was hit by a double whammy of sorts in 2018. On one hand, demand was down as new power generation plants started to come online leading to a decrease in demand for UPS inverters. On the supply side, the price of lead saw an increase which led to costs rising as well. Raw material makes up more than 85% of the cost of manufacturing from which a huge chunk is attributable to lead. As most of the lead is imported, the cost of lead is based on international price of lead and the dollar value.

The industry had already been hit by record high prices in October of 2007 as the price was trading at around $3,683 per ton, however, due to lower competition, companies were mostly able to pass the cost on to their customers which meant their margins were not impacted. This could not be done later when, from November of 2015 to January of 2018, the price increased by 59% from $1,647 per ton to $2,620 per ton.

The price had finally fallen back to Rs 1,600 by May of 2020, however, from 2018 to 2020, the rupee had depreciated against the dollar from Rs 100 per $ to Rs 160 per $. The impact of these two economic variables working against the industry was disastrous. From 2009 to 2018, Exide battery was able to earn an average gross profit margin of 14.6% with nearly 20% margin seen in 2017. Even before 2009, the industry had seen depressed margins caused by the lead prices seen in 2007 which lowered the margins. Similarly, Atlas battery also saw average gross margin of 15.8% from 2009 to 2017 hitting a high of 19.6% in 2016.

Since 2018, Exide saw its average gross margin fall to 10.2% caused by the fall in demand and increase in its costs till 2022 with a low of 8.3% in 2020. From 2018 onwards, the margins fell to an average margin of 8.5% for Atlas Battery from 2018 to 2022 hitting a low of 2% in 2019.

The overall industry has seen a bit of a recovery in the past couple of years. At the end of financial year 2023, the overall sector earned Rs 172 billion in revenues, compared to Rs 104 billion at the end of 2022. Even though the revenues increased, the number of units sold actually decreased from 152,000 units down from 166,000 units a year ago. The decrease in sales was countered with an increase in price which led to the increase in turnover. The trend in the industry has been on the mend in recent years as the industry saw production of 113,000 units in 2018. 2018 saw the start of a period where the sector was hit by low demand fluctuating between 111,000 in 2019 to 127,000 in 2021. 2022 was the first year where production passed the 150,000 threshold in five years.

The reason the trend was broken in 2022 and 2023 was due to the increase in solarization that has taken place all over the country. In the past two years, there has been a stampede in the country to use solar energy which has invigorated some of the demand being seen.

Treet’s efforts

Naturally, Treet was in as much of a fix as its competitors. On account of them having just entered the market, it was worse if anything. The initial years of production saw revenues of Rs 32 crores in 2018 which increased to Rs 5 billion by the end of 2022. Due to high cost of manufacturing, the company suffered losses of Rs 28 crores in 2018 while showing a net profit in 2022 of Rs 33 crores. This was no small achievement by any measure.

In order to comprehend the magnitude of this feat, it has to be considered that the company was entering a market which was dominated by two major companies. In an oligopolistic industry, the company had to face an uphill battle in order to generate demand. In addition to the Herculean task in front of it, the company also had to deal with falling demand and rising cost while being a new entrant in the market.

In the face of such towering challenges, it seems like the company has come on the other side with some pride left intact. At the end of 2024, the company has shown revenues of Rs 8.7 billion which are respectable for a company which had only 7 years under its belt.

In terms of market share as well, Atlas was able to earn revenues of Rs 41 billion in 2024 while Exide made Rs 25 billion in sales.

In the same period, sales of Treet clocked in at around Rs 9 billion. A simple back of the envelope calculation shows that in 2019, the three companies collectively made sales of Rs 24 billion out of which Treet made up 7.42% of the share. In 2024, this ratio has increased to 11.5% which shows that the company is taking away market share from the two of its biggest competitors.

Another sign which shows that the company is able to outpace its competitors is the fact that in 2023, the company earned a gross profit margin of 23.8% in comparison to Atlas which had a margin of 15.4% and Exide which earned a margin of 14.4%. In 2024, the situation stabilized as Treet was able to show margins of 19.8% which was matched by Exide at 18.9% and beat Atlas which was at 14.3%. It seems that the company had a potential to grow and with the rebound in the auto sector and solarization, things were looking up. Except for a regulation that got in the way.

The Modaraba problem and the IPO question

Since its inception, Treet has been under the control of Treet group. This meant that the company was propped up and supported by the management in the early days. Treet Corporation and the Treet Modarba were investing and lending the battery manufacturing the necessary financing it needed to establish itself. After the close of 2023, it was seen that the company was ready to spread its wings and fly by itself. According to the laws governing the corporate sector, the division first needs to be demerged from the modaraba and then the respective assets and liabilities are transferred to the new company.

The rationale behind this move is that investors have invested in the modaraba considering that they are investing in the companies that are in its portfolio. Once a division is being spun off, the legal requirement is to first carve out the assets and liabilities and transfer them accordingly. The current investors are given a share in the new entity that they now own in addition to their shares in the modaraba. Due to this regulation, First Treet had to divide up the assets and liabilities and give out new shares in Treet battery where the assets and liabilities would be transferred as well.

Once the battery division started to show signs of profitability, it was demerged from the modarba and bifurcated as an entity by itself. As the company was being demerged, the assets and liabilities were separated and a new company was created. In addition to that, the shareholding of the new company was based on the shareholding in the modarba which meant that Treet Corporation and Treet Holdings ended up owning 99% of Treet battery.

The process for the demerger has to be sanctioned by the Lahore High Court which it carried out in effect from April of 2023. By June, the new shares had been credited into the accounts of the shareholders. The next step that was carried out was to list the shares of Treet Battery on the stock exchange which was completed by December 2023.

As the demerger was finalized, the issue at the heart of the company started to take shape. Treet battery had a large amount of debt that it had taken from Treet Corporation, Treet Holdings and Treet Modaraba. Before the demerger took place, the company had assets worth Rs 9.3 billion while its liabilities were Rs 8 billion. Even though share capital of Rs 8.8 was issued by Treet battery, the assets and liabilities would not reconcile. In order to allow this to happen, a demerger deficit was created valued at Rs 8.2 billion. This was done to dampen the issued share capital of Rs 8.8 billion. In essence, what happened here was that equity was only worth Rs 1.3 billion while liabilities were Rs 8 billion. These two sources were used to fund the assets of Rs 9.3 billion.

The company that had been carved out was loaded with debt as short term borrowings were Rs 6.8 billion in 2023. By 2024, the short term borrowings had increased to Rs 7.7 billion. With no new source of funds, there was little that could be done to pay back much of this debt and was a ball and chain hanging around the ankle.

The effect of this borrowing was that even though it earned gross margins of 20% in 2024, the company saw a finance cost of Rs 1.2 billion in 2024 which made up around 14.5% of its revenues and was 73% of its gross profit. The high finance cost led its net margin actually becoming -3.27%. In comparison to this, Atlas saw net margin of 3.24% while Exide saw net margin of 4.89%.

Treet battery stands out among its competitors as it was the only company to register a loss in 2024. The fact that the company is not able to translate its gross margins into profits is the major reason why the company is still making losses. Around 60% of the assets of the company are being funded by short term borrowings which are leading to higher finance costs.

If the borrowings are broken down, it can be seen that islamic mode of financing is making up Rs 2.2 billion of these loans while Rs 5.5 billion are made by lending carried out by Treet group. The interest generated from these loans is worth Rs 56 crores to the financial institutions while Rs 65 crores are payable to Treet Corporation. The terms negotiated with Treet are to pay weighted average cost of capital of the parent company. On the face of it, it can be seen that the rate being paid to the parent comes to around 11.8% while for the financial institutions it is more than double. This is one thing that Treet can be commended for is that it is providing a loan at much cheaper rates compared to the market. However, a question can still be raised in terms of what the company can do in order to stop this hemorrhage of profits.

Once the demerger and listing of the company had been carried out, Treet as the parent company could have considered going for an IPO which could have raised necessary funds. When an IPO takes place, the major shareholder goes to the investing public and offers a share in the company against investment. The investor gets to own a piece of the company in terms of its assets and profits while the company gets access to additional funds that they can use to either pay down its debt or use it in working capital needs. The sacrifice that is made by the majority shareholder is that his ownership is decreased in return for the funds that are raised.

If the impact on the balance sheet is considered, the company increases its capital while also giving a boost to its assets as new money is injected. These funds reduce the proportion of debt and can help alleviate some of the funding gaps that are present. Compared to debt, there is also a relaxed obligation in terms of paying back the investors which increases the future profitability as well. Considering that the company was performing well by the end of 2023, the investors could even have been given the shares at a premium which would have further strengthened its equity position.

This is where Treet is stuck. Due to low equity, the company needs to be funded through liabilities which are helping it meet its working capital needs. The best solution for this problem now would be to inject fresh capital into the company which can decrease the need for the debt that it has taken on. In this case, if the right issue is announced, most of the rights would have to be subscribed by the parent company itself which will need additional funds in order to do so. In reality, the opposite is being done. From the time the company was listed, Treet Corporation has steadily liquidated its equity investment as it has seen its shareholding go from 99% to around 85% by now. This has depressed the price of the share in the market as well which touched highs of Rs 55 and beyond at one point but are languishing at Rs 18 right now.

The high finance cost that the battery manufacturer is facing can also be looked into. The company has given a short term loan to its subsidiary which charges a higher rate of interest. A long term loan can be given or some of the debt converted into equity in order to relieve some of the pressure. Again, the issue with that is that any additional equity given will be subsequently liquidated over time as well. Treet group would look to sell this portion of shares once they are given to them. Section 199 of the Companies Act 2017 also restricts the parent in giving a loan to a subsidiary which is too laxed or undercuts the market rate being asked for. A restructuring of the loan with the parent company can also be negotiated which is agreeable to the authorities.

In its own defence, Syed Sheharyar Ali, Chief Executive Officer at Treet battery stated that “In 2022, when the demerger was being executed, it was the worst year for IPOs in a decade. 2022 only saw 3 IPOs in Pakistan all year, which raised approx Rs 1.2 billion combined. Yes, had the investment climate been different and had Pakistan not been going through a once-in-a-generation reserves crisis, made worse by a global commodity super cycle driving high inflation and record interest rates, we may have considered a share issue also, but the macro economic conditions at the time were extremely non-conducive.”

He states that the climate is better now with the KSE 100 index hitting new highs and investors gaining an appetite for investing in the bullish market.

This brings the argument back to the fact that an IPO was and still is one of the best solutions that can help the company grow further. Raising funds through an IPO can still help the battery manufacturer to shed some weight in terms of its debt while the group could have decreased their shareholding by selling it to the public. The initial step to demerge the company was mandated by law and required considerable time and resources in order to be carried out. The next step that the company should consider is to look into an offer which will help reduce some of its burden of debt while allowing it to show the profitability it is actually earning.

Considering the potential that the battery division has, there is a likelihood that the coming years can see higher demand in terms of better auto sales and solarisation drive in the country. It looks quite possible that the battery company is poised to take advantage of this opportunity and keeps chipping away at the market share of its competitors. It can still be expected that the demand increase in the future can still prove to be beneficial for Treet Battery as it looks to capitalize on the opportunity presented to it. The only caveat that has to be placed here is that the recovery can be faster and better if an alternative source of funds is looked into.