Streaming Wars — Has Jazz’s Tamasha cracked the code on monetizing content in Pakistan?

The days of passive television consumption are long gone. Viewers now command their entertainment destiny, summoning favorite shows with a mere tap on a smartphone or click of a remote. Streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and Disney have revolutionized how we consume content, transforming television from a scheduled experience to an on-demand universe.

Binge-watching has become more than a trend—it’s a cultural phenomenon. Viewers no longer wait for weekly episodes; entire seasons are devoured in marathon sessions, reflecting an insatiable appetite for storytelling that transcends traditional media boundaries.

For countries in South Asia, this digital content revolution arrived fashionably late. Limited internet access and prohibitive subscription costs initially kept the region on the periphery of the global streaming landscape. But that was then.

Today, digital content consumption has evolved into a nuanced, immersive experience. Unlike fleeting digital interactions, Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms now offer meticulously curated content that commands viewers’ undivided attention. The average OTT session now stretches far longer than traditional digital engagements, signaling a profound shift towards intentional, quality viewing.

This transformation has birthed a fascinating global content ecosystem in Pakistan. K-pop and K-dramas from South Korea sit alongside Japanese anime, while American psychological thrillers and Turkish historical narratives serve as a testament to the borderless nature of modern entertainment. Platforms like Netflix have become global cultural conduits, offering libraries that reflect this rich, diverse content landscape.

While Netflix dominated the Pakistani market since 2016, the post-COVID streaming landscape has become a battleground of emerging platforms. Amid numerous launches and quick exits, one player has emerged distinctly: Tamasha, Jazz’s OTT platform, which has carved a remarkable niche in merely three years.

But has Tamasha truly cracked the code of Pakistan’s streaming market? To understand its strategy and the broader competitive dynamics, Profit dives into the intricate world of streaming platforms.

Jazz’s unlikely masterstroke

The telecommunications sector in Pakistan remained an oversaturated market for an extended period characterized by intense competition and low margins due to the presence of numerous mobile network operators. The fierce competition in the industry depleted the overall ARPU of all telcos in Pakistan, while the high inflation and the Pakistani Rupee’s depreciation exacerbated the situation by dwarfing the numbers even further.

The introduction of mobile broadband completely changed the dynamics of the telecom industry and added to the wounds of the telcos as up until that point, the main mode of communication was phone calls and messaging services, which was the main source of revenue for them. However, as soon as telcos started providing high-speed data services at affordable rates, people began transitioning towards digital platforms like WhatsApp, which provided calling and messaging services for free. This meant that these telcos were providing data services to customers for using these platforms which were decimating their own major sources of revenue i.e. phone calls and messages.

This complication served as an impediment to the expansionary plans of Jazz, particularly in USD. Therefore, its parent company Veon developed the “Digital Operator 1440” strategy in 2021 which is now followed by Jazz and all Veon-owned companies across various countries. The philosophy of this strategy is to capture the maximum attention of customers by offering a variety of digital services, where 1440 refers to the number of minutes in a day. As of September 2023, Veon serves around 103 million monthly active users across its digital services and platforms.

This new strategy enables the company to achieve multiple objectives, first, it allows the company to create a diverse range of business streams, secondly, it maximizes data consumption of its customers, and lastly, it authorizes the company to generate additional revenue from in-app purchases.

Hence, the company launched a variety of OTT services including Tamasha, a streaming platform which offers both video-on-demand and live television. It is available to customers of all the telecom operators in Pakistan and its content could be accessed by the users from anywhere, be it their home, car, or office.

Tamasha has emerged as the most popular OTT platform in Pakistan, where its remarkable success has caught many by surprise. It received the award for Best Online Streaming Platform at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2024 for the second consecutive time owing to its major contribution towards the evolution of digital entertainment in Pakistan.

Business Model of Tamasha

The initial success of Netflix in Pakistan made it abundantly clear that Pakistan is transitioning from television to streaming to fulfill its entertainment needs. Several OTT platforms entered the market but lacked local content, which created a gap in the market. Jazz identified this gap quickly and launched its own OTT platform by the name of Tamasha in 2021. Tamasha aims to offer local content on its OTT platform which aligns with the social norms, cultural values, and entertainment preferences of the masses.

Tamasha is inclined towards offering local content through mobile that was traditionally telecasted through television in order to make it accessible to a larger audience, however, its portfolio encompasses a wide range of content like popular Hollywood movies, classic international TV shows, flamboyant Bollywood movies, major sports tournaments, live local channels, and original local content.

Jazz developed the platform by leveraging its own in-house technical prowess, which resulted in an exemplary user experience. Furthermore, it employed its affordable data bundles and extensive network to provide sleek access to its users across both urban and rural regions, erasing the digital divide.

The business model of Tamasha differs a bit from the likes of Netflix, a popular international OTT platform. Netflix charges its users a subscription fee in order to provide an ad-free seamless experience, which allows them to binge-watch. Customers who opt for Its mobile package are charged Rs. 250 per month.

However, Tamasha has a dual revenue stream. It earns through subscriptions that range from Rs 10 a day with 2GB of streaming data to Rs 120 a month with 25GB of streaming data. Moreover, it generates revenue through advertisements by striking deals with brands and companies to showcase their ads during content streaming.

However, Tamasha is not the only local OTT platform in Pakistan but there are several other platforms that are operating in the country. Some of the other popular local platforms include Tapmad, a product of Tapmad Holdings Pte. Ltd., ARY ZAP operated by ARY Group, Shoq, an OTT platform of Ufone, and Urduflix which was launched by Emax Media.

If we analyze the number of downloads for each of these platforms, we find that Tamasha (Rating: 4.37) leads the pack by a mile as it has been downloaded more than 45 million times, Tapmad (Rating: 2.28) grabs the second spot with 7 million downloads, ARY Zap (Rating: 3.48) holds the third place with 5.1 million downloads, while Shoq (Rating: 4.59) and Urduflix (Rating: 3.81) find themselves at the fourth and fifth place with 1.9 million and 1 million downloads, respectively.

However, the story doesn’t end here as Tamasha has not only managed to steam past the local competition but has outperformed popular international OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime in terms of downloads for the past two years, consecutively. The Tamasha app had such a huge lead that the competition was nowhere to be seen, which validates its meteoric rise in the OTT space. According to Data Darbar, Tamasha recorded around 7.68 million downloads in 2022, which increased by 53.6% to 11.8 million downloads in 2023, Netflix was downloaded only 2.5 million times in 2022 and 2.9 million times in 2023, while Amazon Prime was downloaded 0.7 million times in 2022 and 1.3 million times in 2023, and myco. managed to gather 1.4 million downloads in 2023.

So what has made Tamasha so successful one would ask? The answer is one word: Cricket.

Ingenious strategy of live streaming cricket

Pakistan is a cricket crazy nation, where individuals from all age groups and segments of society are obsessed with the sport. Although this has been the case since the beginning, one major transformation that has been observed is that the masses are increasingly transitioning towards digital platforms to watch the sport instead of traditional platforms like TV. This revolution is taking place due to the young demographic of Pakistan, where two-thirds of the population is under 30, and high mobile broadband penetration of about 53.2%.

Well, Tamasha has a diverse range of content on its platform including 90 plus TV channels, however, its most popular content has proven to be live streaming of major cricketing tournaments. Tamasha has developed this innovative strategy to pull in the masses towards its platform by establishing partnerships with major sports channels and cricket boards in order to acquire licenses to broadcast cricket championships.

Although Tamasha was already experiencing significant growth, this strategy has proven to be a game-changer. It has expedited the expansion of the platform across the country, its rapid growth is conspicuous in the reported numbers. The number of monthly active users for the app stood at 4.3 million, whereas the total watch time hovered around 1.6 billion minutes during 2Q23 but as soon as the platform commenced broadcasting major cricket competitions like Asia Cup 2023, Cricket World Cup 2023, PSL 2024, and World T20 2024 its monthly active users increased to 18 million while its watchtime reached the level of 3.3 billion minutes during 2Q24. This meant that the users were glued to the app for four consecutive quarters.

The live streaming of cricket tournaments allowed the platform to generate a revenue of Rs 1.75 billion ($6.3 million) over the course of four quarters from 3Q23 to 2Q24, where the bulk of the revenue, around Rs 1.25 billion ($4.5 million) 71.5% of the total was produced in 2Q24 due to the ongoing World T20 2024. Tamsha has expansive coverage across the country and a high interaction rate. During 2Q24, its users logged in for 293 million sessions, where 50.6% of the users belonged to other networks and the average usage time per user per day hovered around 18 minutes.

This persuaded numerous leading brands and companies in Pakistan to collaborate with Tamasha and advertise their commercials through its platform as it provided a cost-effective solution for them to reach a wide and diverse audience. By the end of 2Q24, it had established partnerships with more than 50 international and domestic brands, which showcased that it had cemented its spot as the premier OTT platform for brand endorsements in the local market.

All eggs in one basket?

Tamasha has successfully implemented its live cricket streaming strategy, which has played a fundamental role in establishing it as the go-to platform for millions of Pakistanis. However, the platform is significantly dependent on this single strategy, perhaps even over-reliant because as soon as the major cricketing tournaments conclude, the number of downloads and watchtime of the app falls dramatically.

This trend is evident in all major metrics of the app, let us analyze the numbers of 3Q24, where no major cricket tournament was broadcasted. In this quarter, Tamasha generated a meagre revenue of Rs 73 million only, which is 80% less than the average revenue of Rs 365 million in the past five quarters. Moreover, its monthly active users declined to 10.6 million, its total watchtime plummeted to 1.9 billion minutes, and the average usage time per user per day fell to 14 minutes.

The platform needs to be wary of the increasing competition in acquiring broadcasting rights for major cricket championships. There are other OTT platforms in the market as well such as myco., Tapmad, Shoq, and ARY ZAP which are following a similar screening strategy. Although Tamasha has the rights for live streaming tournaments like Champions Trophy 2025, Men’s Test Championship, and all Women ICC events throughout 2025, it is very much possible that it might fail to outbid other OTT platforms in the future leading to a breakdown of its business model.

Moving on to the local content such as the dramas, movies, and entertainment shows acquired by it from domestic media houses and film productions. Although it gives the platform an edge over international OTT platforms, it does a minuscule job of distinguishing the platform from the rest of the local streaming avenues. On top of that, the latest local content is available on YouTube for free along with the websites and apps of media houses themselves like ARY, Geo, and HUM. According to estimates for the last 30 days, ARY earned about $1.21 million, Geo accumulated a revenue of $1.16 million and HUM gathered a sum of $0.71 million from YouTube, which means an average revenue of $1.21 per 1000 views, a substantial revenue considering the Pakistani market.

The platform offers a diverse range of content but lacks depth, as your choices are restricted. It definitely has some entertaining international shows and movies which would help you pass a couple of hours but its library of international programs is limited in comparison to giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime. This is the case because it is expensive to buy foreign content. According to industry experts, foreign content can consume up to 40% of the revenue.

Hence, the only feasible option for Tamasha at the moment to diversify its content is production of original content. It will allow the platform to offer fresh and exclusive content that adheres to the priorities of its massive user base, while captivating their attention span and persuading them to maximize their engagement. Moreover, it will enable the platform to regulate content in a more efficient manner and enhance revenue significantly by providing a different flavor. The platform has explored the endeavor of generating original content to some extent by producing dramas like ‘Family Bizniss’ and “Bashu”, however, the platform has a long way to go in this segment.

While Tamasha has established a promising presence in the Pakistani streaming market, the competitive landscape presents significant challenges. Despite maintaining a robust content pipeline for the immediate future, the platform cannot rest on its laurels. The cautionary tale of Hotstar in India—which experienced a dramatic subscriber exodus of 4.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 after losing crucial IPL digital rights—serves as a stark reminder that sustained success in the streaming industry hinges on continuous innovation, strategic content acquisition, and the ability to adapt rapidly to evolving market dynamics.