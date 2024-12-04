Pakistan defers LNG contract with Qatar until 2026

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has confirmed that Pakistan has deferred its LNG contract with Qatar for a year.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, he stated, “We will now receive LNG cargoes from Qatar in 2026 instead of 2025.”

Malik explained the rationale behind the deferral, saying, “We have deferred five LNG cargoes from Qatar and are also negotiating with other markets to defer an additional five cargoes. However, I cannot disclose the names of the countries involved in these negotiations.”

He further noted that the decision comes in response to a drop in energy demand, with annual power use in Pakistan declining by 8-10% over the past three quarters. “This decline is primarily due to higher electricity tariffs that have reduced household consumption of natural gas,” the minister explained. “Many of our power utilities have had to scale back or even cease operations during the winter months due to demand dropping by up to 60% from peak summer levels.”

The minister also discussed the government’s broader strategy to manage this situation. “To boost consumption, the government announced a reduction in electricity tariffs during the winter, aiming to cut the use of natural gas for heating purposes,” Malik said.

He had previously mentioned in June that Pakistan was unlikely to purchase LNG on the spot market until at least the beginning of winter, citing oversupply and high prices. “The market conditions are not favorable, so we are not planning to buy LNG cargoes on the spot market right now,” he concluded.