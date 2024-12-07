PM orders recovery of Rs7 million from NBP president over ‘unauthorized’ Paris trip

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the recovery of Rs7 million from National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Rehmat Ali Hasnie for an unauthorized overseas trip to France, The Express Tribune reported.

The PM also warned of “strict disciplinary action” for similar violations in the future, according to senior government officials.

Hasnie reportedly traveled to France to attend a business executive course without securing the required federal government approvals, a breach of the PM’s instructions and official policies.

Following the premier’s notice, the Ministry of Finance issued a letter to the NBP president demanding reimbursement of the expenses incurred.

The finance ministry’s letter stated that Hasnie had traveled without the PM’s authorization and used government funds in violation of established policies. The letter further warned Hasnie to remain cautious to avoid further disciplinary measures.

Government policies mandate senior officers to obtain prior approval from the PM’s Office for overseas visits. These policies aim to regulate official trips and avoid unnecessary expenditures.

In June, the PM introduced a cap of Rs1 million per annum on board meeting fees for civil servants attending state-owned enterprise boards. However, these instructions have not been uniformly enforced, with some officers continuing to receive excess payments.

Despite efforts to curb misuse of public resources, officials noted instances of noncompliance. A retired Federal Board of Revenue chairman, for instance, continues to use Pakistan Customs vehicles, ignoring repeated reminders to return the luxury cars.

The finance ministry stated that the PM remains committed to enforcing strict financial discipline across government departments and organizations.