Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Top sectors sustain KSE-100’s record-breaking weekly return of 7,697 points

The KSE-100 Index closes at 109,054 points, gaining 7,697 points, up 7.6% week-on-week

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The outlook for Pakistan’s equity market remains favorable, driven by expectations of continued monetary easing and an improving macroeconomic environment.

Analysts at AKD Research noted, “The disinflationary environment, coupled with easing external financing requirements, makes equities more attractive, especially with the market trading at a P/E of 5.0x and DY of 10.2%.”

The KSE-100 Index recorded its highest-ever weekly gain, surging by 7,697 points to close at a record high of 109,054 points, up 7.6% week-on-week (WoW). These gains marked the highest weekly return in 4.7 years, supported by a November inflation rate of 4.9% year-on-year (YoY), the lowest in 6.5 years.

Source: PSX

Major sectors driving the rally included commercial banks (+1,434 points), fertilizer (+1,424 points), and oil and gas exploration (+1,148 points). The fertilizer sector rose on news of Engro Corporation’s acquisition of Jazz Tower and the Lahore High Court’s approval of the FFC-FFBL merger.

AKD Research highlighted, “The continued interest in commercial banks is driven by a 21% YoY increase in gross advances as of mid-November, with ADR expected to cross 50% by year-end to avoid ADR-based taxation.”

Source: PSX & AKD ResearchOn the macroeconomic side, the Saudi Fund for Development extended $3 billion deposits for another year, while November’s trade deficit narrowed to $1.6 billion, down 19% YoY. The government’s debt declined by 1% month-on-month to Rs69 trillion in October, and foreign exchange reserves increased by $620 million to $12 billion, boosted by a $500 million Asian Development Bank loan.

Sector-wise, Vanaspati & Allied Products (+23.7%), Transport (+19.3%), and Refinery (+18.5%) led performance. Top gainers included CNERGY (+45.6%) and Airlink (+42.5%), while laggards included EFUG (-8.8%) and JVDC (-8.1%).

The upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting on December 16 remains a key focus, as investors anticipate further easing to sustain momentum. Top stock picks include OGDC, PPL, MCB, FFC, PSO, LUCK, MLCF, FCCL, and INDU.

Previous article
NPPMCL urges SBP to release forex for its maintenance payments
Next article
Punjab and federal authorities intensify efforts to bolster SMEs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.