Lucky motors finally decides on price and name for facelift Carnival in Pakistan

Lucky Motors has announced the price and name of the facelift version of the KIA Carnival in Pakistan.

The vehicle, formerly known as the KIA Carnival Executive, is now named the KIA Carnival All in Carnival. The company has set its price at Rs 17,500,000, reflecting an increase of Rs 15 lacs, and includes updated features in the new model.

Although bookings began at dealerships last month, the final price was not disclosed

The company announced the launch via its social media platforms, stating, “Returning with a sleek new look and innovative features, the Carnival makes a grand return. Embark on your next journey with a new look on adventure.”

Other than the updated shape, customers will be getting an extra airbag (center), heads up display and an LED tail light instead of the bulb taillight in the previous version for the extra price.

The vehicle offers seating for 11 passengers, targeting families, corporate buyers, and commercial users.

KIA has strategically utilized the Carnival’s 11-seat configuration to classify it as a commercial vehicle, benefiting from lower customs duties compared to most completely built units (CBUs) in Pakistan.

Pakistan Customs applies a two-round structure for duties, categorizing vehicles based on their engine type: combustion, hybrid, or electric. Within the combustion engine category, vehicles designed to transport 10 or more passengers, including the driver, enjoy lower tax rates.

This classification allows Carnival to avoid the higher customs costs typically applied to passenger cars, making it one of the most tax-efficient CBUs in Pakistan. From July 2024, tax filers are required to pay a 12% withholding tax on the invoice price of such vehicles, while non-filers face a much higher 36% rate.

The new Carnival is powered by a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It includes features like dual power sunroofs, advanced infotainment systems, and safety features such as 8 airbags and lane-keeping assist.

Since its entry into Pakistan in 2018 under Lucky Motors, KIA has used the Carnival’s seating capacity to avoid higher taxes on completely built units (CBUs). Despite challenges, the facelift model aims to attract a niche market segment with its unique features and capacity. Economic pressures and high fuel prices, however, remain factors that could influence its appeal to buyers.