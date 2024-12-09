Pakistan among global laggards in internet speeds, faces persistent connectivity issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been ranked among the bottom 12% globally for mobile and broadband internet speeds, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for October. The index placed the country 100th out of 111 countries for mobile internet speeds and 141st out of 158 for broadband speeds, highlighting the ongoing struggles with sluggish connectivity.

For months, internet users in Pakistan have faced persistent issues, including slow speeds, difficulty downloading media on platforms like WhatsApp, and frequent connectivity disruptions. These challenges have been compounded by restricted access to virtual private networks (VPNs), widely used by Pakistanis to access platforms like X and other blocked websites.

Data from the World Population Review, citing Ookla and Cable, revealed that Pakistan’s mean download speed stood at 7.85 Mbps, with median mobile and broadband download speeds of 19.59 Mbps and 15.52 Mbps, respectively. These figures underscore the country’s lagging position in global digital infrastructure.

The digital landscape report for May 2023 had already flagged Pakistan as one of the slowest countries in terms of internet speeds. Concerns about a so-called “firewall” exacerbating connectivity issues have also circulated, though the government insists that its web management system upgrade is a necessary cybersecurity measure.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja dismissed allegations surrounding the “firewall” as overblown, explaining that the government’s web management system was being updated to counter increasing cyber threats.

“There is nothing controversial about a country working on its cybersecurity,” she stated, emphasizing the need to detect terrorist activities amid millions of daily cyberattacks.

Amnesty International, however, has raised concerns over the lack of transparency regarding internet restrictions and the use of surveillance technologies, urging the government to provide clarity on the matter.

The issue of VPN access has also stirred controversy. The interior ministry initially sought to ban unregulated VPN use, citing its exploitation by terrorists for violent activities and financial transactions. However, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) attributed VPN disruptions to technical glitches and later requested users to register their VPNs by November 30 to avoid blockage.

In December, sources revealed that the interior ministry withdrew its request due to weak legal grounds under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, acknowledging that courts would likely permit VPN functionality.

These developments highlight the growing challenges faced by Pakistan’s internet users amid global demands for digital connectivity and cybersecurity.