Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Rs1.4trn paid in capacity payments to 36 IPPs in two years:  Ministry of Energy 

Cabinet-approved agreements expected to save Rs238 billion for the national exchequer, Senate informed 

By Monitoring Desk

The Ministry of Energy disclosed the details of Rs1.41 trillion paid in capacity payments to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) over the last two fiscal years. 

During the question hour of the Senate session, documents placed before the House revealed that Rs487 billion was paid to 36 IPPs in the fiscal year 2022-23, while Rs923 billion was disbursed to the same number of IPPs in 2023-24.

The Senate was informed that the federal cabinet had approved settlement agreements with eight IPPs, leading to projected savings of Rs238 billion for the national exchequer.

In 2022-23, five IPPs received capacity payments 50% higher than their agreed terms, amounting to a total of Rs188 billion. 

According to the Ministry of Energy, China Power Hub Generation received Rs94 billion, Karot Power Company Rs34 billion, Mira Power Limited Rs10 billion, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company Rs34 billion, and Star Hydropower Power Rs14 billion.

The trend continued into 2023-24, with 12 IPPs receiving 50% more than their capacity payments, totaling Rs769 billion. 

China Power Hub Generation was paid Rs139 billion, H Shandong Energy Rs132 billion, Karot Power Rs77 billion, Lucky Electric Rs53 billion, Mira Power Rs16 billion, Port Qasim Electric Power Rs102 billion, Star Hydro Rs19 billion, Thal Nova Rs34 billion, Thar Coal Block Rs105 billion, Thar Energy Rs31 billion, and Hub Power Rs21 billion.

The ministry highlighted that the cabinet-approved settlement agreements with eight IPPs would result in significant savings for the government. However, it did not provide specific details about the changes introduced under these agreements during the Senate session.

Previous article
Chinese firms to invest $1.4 billion in Sindh across key sectors
Next article
Indus Motor announces temporary production halt for annual maintenance
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

World Bank approves $240 million to enhance water and sanitation in...

Project will provide safely managed water supply to nearly 16 million people and sanitation services to nearly 7.5 million people in Karachi by 2030

Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 13, 2024

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, December 13, 2024

PSX to launch option of settling futures deals in cash by March 2025: report

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.