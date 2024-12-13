Indus Motor announces temporary production halt for annual maintenance

Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) has announced a temporary suspension of production activities at its manufacturing and assembly facility from December 16 to December 31, 2024.

The decision comes as part of the company’s scheduled annual maintenance activities, aimed at ensuring smooth and efficient operations.

In a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company disclosed the maintenance plans under the requirements of the Securities Act, 2015, and PSX regulations.

“We would like to inform you that the Company has scheduled its annual maintenance activities for the plant involved in the manufacturing and assembly of vehicles. Based on these scheduled activities, the Company has decided to temporarily suspend operations at its production facility from 16th December 2024 to 31st December 2024,” read the notice.

The production halt is expected to affect vehicle output during the specified period.