Chinese firms to invest $1.4 billion in Sindh across key sectors

Over 50 Chinese companies are set to invest $1.4 billion in Sindh across various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, food, energy, and fertilizers.

The announcement came during a press briefing by Meng Xiaowei, head of the Chinese delegation, and Muhammad Idrees Gigi, CEO of Global Ventures, after the Sindh Investment Conference held on Thursday. The event, organized in collaboration with the Sindh government and Global Ventures, showcased investment opportunities in the province.

One of the major projects announced is a state-of-the-art Medical City in Dhabeji, covering 300 acres of land. Chinese investors will contribute $1 billion to the project, which will be completed in three phases over seven years.

The first phase is expected to conclude in 2.5 years. The facility will include a research and training center, pharmaceutical production units, and surgical equipment manufacturing, along with a technology transfer to Pakistan.

In the food sector, Chinese companies plan to export commodities like beef, mutton, and seafood to China. Idrees Gigi noted that China imports $105 billion worth of food annually from countries like Brazil and Argentina. With Pakistan’s inclusion, this figure could reach $5 billion within the next two to three years.

The transport sector will see the introduction of 200 electric buses and 10,000 taxis in Sindh. Additionally, discussions are underway for a high-speed train connecting Karachi to Sukkur, reducing travel time between the cities to just 2.5 hours.

A fertilizer production facility is planned in Thar, using advanced coal-powered technology. The project will be developed on 200 acres of land. Chinese firms also aim to manufacture 2.1 million solar panels with capacities ranging from 2 to 5 kilowatts. These panels will be distributed to underserved communities in Sindh through the provincial government.

In the agriculture and livestock sectors, Chinese companies will invest in fertilizers, seeds, and modern farming techniques to enhance productivity.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh Investment Conference featured a seminar where stakeholders discussed the province’s dynamic investment climate.