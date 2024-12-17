Sign inSubscribe
Cabinet approves National Targeting Centre to bolster border controls

New agency to enhance anti-smuggling, trafficking, and risk management efforts

The Federal Cabinet has approved the establishment of a National Targeting Centre (NTC) to assist the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in modernizing border control operations and combating smuggling, human trafficking, and money laundering.

According to a media report, the Revenue Division informed the federal cabinet at a recent meeting that traditional border control mechanisms were no longer effective against rising volumes of goods, passengers, and vehicles entering or exiting the country. It emphasized that technology-enabled platforms, such as the NTC, are crucial for streamlining cross-border movements and strengthening enforcement capabilities.

The cabinet was told that agencies such as Customs, FIA, Immigration, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), and other law enforcement entities would share data and profiles through the NTC for coordinated targeting of illicit activities. 

Globally, customs administrations typically lead these centers due to their mandate over cross-border movement of goods and people.

The Revenue Division said that Pakistan Single Window (PSW) infrastructure would be leveraged as one of the foundational components for establishing the NTC.

The cabinet was apprised that an inter-ministerial meeting on August 24, 2024, had already secured the support of all relevant stakeholders. 

The NTC is expected to enhance collaboration among government agencies and improve Pakistan’s border security and enforcement mechanisms.

