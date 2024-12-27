SBP-set December 31 deadline approaches for National Prize Bond redemption

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reminded the public that December 31, 2024, marks the final deadline for redeeming, encashing, or converting National Prize Bonds of Rs. 7,500, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 25,000, and Rs. 40,000 denominations.

“No applications will be entertained after this date,” according to SBP’s official whatsapp channel.

This is the fourth extension granted by the government after the bonds were withdrawn from circulation in 2021. Previous deadlines were extended multiple times to facilitate bondholders, with the last extension announced via CMD Circular No. 1 in October 2024.

Bondholders can redeem these bonds through encashment, replacement with Premium Prize Bonds, or transfer of funds into their bank accounts. Transactions can be carried out at SBP Banking Services Corporation offices or any branch of commercial banks.

The bonds were withdrawn to improve compliance with financial regulations and enhance transparency. With this final extension, the SBP urges bondholders to act promptly before the bonds lose their validity.

For further details, visit your nearest SBP office or commercial bank branch, or consult the SBP’s official website.