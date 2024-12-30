Backed by Bank of Punjab, Gobi Partners is set to bet on Pakistan again. Why now?

Battered, bruised, and severely under pressure, what remains of Pakistan’s startup ecosystem is looking at a $50 million injection that it desperately needs.

The current funding winter has lasted well over a couple of years at this point, with players once touted as future unicorns failing to make it through. Amidst this climate of caution, the global venture capital firm Gobi Partners has announced a $50 million fund for Pakistani startups.

This is undoubtedly good news, but what exactly has Gobi interested in Pakistan at a time like this? It shows that there is still an appetite amongst global investors for Pakistani products in the startup space. But this time around Gobi is entering Pakistan through an interesting model: They have partnered up with the Bank of Punjab (BoP).

But how will this partnership work, and what has driven Gobi Partners’ desire to bet $50 million on Pakistani startups at a time when others have stepped back? Behind the decision, there is some interesting strategic calculus.

Pakistan’s venture capital landscape

Oh how things have changed. It feels like a lifetime ago, but it has really only been five years when Pakistan was fast emerging as a new avenue for global venture capitalists to invest in. Just go back to 2019 for a second. Here was a country that had adopted mobile internet less than a decade ago with a young population and a hunger for economic opportunity.

The signs were there for a startup revolution.The growth of local startups along with the acquisition of Careem by Uber in 2019, boosted the confidence of international VCs and persuaded them to take a bet on the MENAP region including Pakistan’s burgeoning ecosystem. The entry of international VCs took the venture investment landscape in Pakistan to dizzying heights during COVID-19, when the chance to provide innovative new services was high. In 2020, alone, Pakistani startups gathered $65 million across 48 deals, but this was just the beginning.

Witnessing several renowned VCs like Global Founders Capital investing in the region created a FOMO effect among several leading VCs who also decided to get on the bandwagon. Thus, investments in Pakistan reached a new high of $352 million across 83 deals in 2021, where the country had merely attracted $253.5 million over the past six years.

The beginning of 2022 also saw continued investor interest in the market as startups amassed $172 million in Q1-22, however, things took a turn when the Fed took a hawkish stance and commenced monetary tightening by increasing interest rates to counter high inflation. The situation was exacerbated by Pakistan’s political turmoil and double-digit inflation that prompted the SBP to increase the policy rate. Thus, investments declined to $102 million in Q2-22, which further plummeted to $65 million in Q3-22, and finally dwindled to $15 million in Q4-22.

The situation worsened in 2023 as global inflation and interest rates continued to escalate at an alarming rate. Thus, the venture capital funding took a nosedive across the globe but it plummeted to record lows in recent years in Pakistan, as the startups only gathered $74 million in 2023. Investors only allocated $23 million to startups in Q1-23, and the startups only managed to scrape $5.2 million in Q2-23.

Further, no significant changes were observed in investment trends during Q3-23 and Q4-23, as only $6.8 million and $15.6 million were collected, respectively. These were the consequences of record-high inflation in Pakistan, which reached 38% in May 2023, coupled with an anomalous policy rate of 22% set by the SBP to control record-breaking inflation. These indicators along with political volatility added to the woes of startups.

It gets worse.

The current year started with crickets. A grand total of $0 was raised in the first quarter of the year. In fact, this was the first time since 2015 that a quarter concluded with zero deals. The second quarter was not much better. It would have been another $0 but there was one deal worth around $1 million. However, owing to a decrease in inflation to 12.6%, SBP decreased the policy rate to 20.5%.

Since the easing of the economic crisis, the ecosystem has displayed modest signs of recovery driven by a declining policy rate which has fallen to 13% and macroeconomic stabilization, where the GDP growth rate for FY24 was recorded at 2.38%. During the third quarter of 2024, startups attracted more than $15 million, while they gathered around $21 million during the final quarter. Pakistani startups concluded the year with a total investment of $37 million, with most investments attracted by post-seed startups.

This improving macroeconomic environment and the mammoth growth potential of startups in Pakistan are what fuel the optimism of Gobi Partners and the Bank of Punjab. Hence, Gobi Partners launched a $50 million venture capital fund and onboarded the Bank of Punjab to contribute towards the fund.

Gobi Partners and Fatima Group

Gobi Partners, one of the leading Pan-Asian venture capital firms headquartered out of Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong was founded in 2002. It has an Asset Under Management (AUM) value of $1.6 billion spread across 15 countries and 19 funds, which have invested in more than 380 startups. The enterprise assists startups ranging from early to growth stages, with an inclination towards emerging markets.

The Fatima Group is a Pakistani conglomerate based out of Lahore, which traces its origin back to 1936, when it was established as a commodity training business. However, over time it has grown and transformed into a large conglomerate engaged in diverse spheres of business such as fertilizer, energy, sugar, mining, information technology, real estate, trading, textile, and venture capital.

In 2015, Gobi Partners and the Fatima Group launched a joint venture, Fatima Gobi Ventures, to support the development of the Pakistani startup ecosystem. The firm’s strategy is an amalgamation of the Fatima Group’s long entrepreneurial experience of the Pakistani landscape spread across eight decades and Gobi Partners’ expertise in nurturing sustainable and progressive unicorns around the continent of Asia over the past two decades.

In 2019, Fatima Gobi Ventures (FGV) backed by Gobi Partners launched its first Pakistan-focused venture capital fund, Techxila Fund-I, to promote local startups. The size of the fund was $20 million, where impact investors like British International Investment made an anchor investment of $5 million. The fund has thus far invested in 22 startups including PriceOye, Pakistan’s second-largest e-commerce platform; DealCart, a social commerce platform delivering affordable groceries; and Abhi, a financial wellness platform that advances credit lines to businesses and individuals.

The Launch of Techxila Fund-II

The success of Techxila Fund-I prompted Gobi Partners to launch another venture capital fund of $50 million and ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Punjab to promote entrepreneurship and fortify economic cooperation in Pakistan.

The establishment of the fund was officially announced during the Pakistan Investment Conference in Shanghai. The fund was announced during Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s tour of China, and it is an indication that they managed to get the support of the Punjab government on this that they partnered with the provincial government’s bank. Without getting into the self-conglaturatory PR language the fund uses to market itself, the idea is simple. The $50 million will be invested into proven and high-growth verticals like fintech, e-commerce, logistics, supply chain, health tech, and SaaS. It is a low-risk strategy.

What the fund hopes to tap into is the raw potential of the Pakistani market. With two-thirds of its population under 30, a high broadband penetration rate of 58.4%, and an increasing demand for tech-driven solutions, Pakistan still very much has the raw ingredients to be a good playing field for tech-startups.

Another reason for Gobi’s renewed interest in Pakistan might be a desire to be the early bird. While the worms have been sparse in the past few years, they might be thinking the downturn in Pakistan was trigerred by a global recession. With global economies improving, it might mean startups could be stirring once again, and Gobi would want to get a head-start. With this fund in place, the firm can acquire high-potential startups at more favorable valuations during this funding drought, positioning itself for bigger returns once the market recovers. This strategy will not only enable them to completely utilize the current market conditions but also reinforce confidence among other investors by strengthening the resilience and enriching the profound visions of startups.

It is still a risky move. Pakistan is a market which has attracted more than $1 billion over the past decade, but it remains largely unexplored. Pakistan harbors an incipient startup ecosystem compared to the startup ecosystems of India and Indonesia, which are leagues ahead in terms of advancement and maturity. Nevertheless, Pakistan is fast emerging as a technology hub, the country was termed “Tech Destination of the Year” at GITEX held in Dubai in 2024. Thus, Gobi partners intend to boost its position in the country by investing in Pakistani startups, bracing itself for expansion across the MENAP and Southeast Asian region, when the tides turn.

Yes, all of this makes sense for Gobi Partners. But why is the Bank of Punjab interested. Here’s the deal.

Why it works for the Bank of Punjab

Commercial banks in Pakistan are typically characterized by risk-free lending to the government through treasury bills and similar instruments. They refrain from increasing exposure to the private sector significantly, particularly SMEs, where taking exposure to startups, a subset of SMEs, is unheard of. This could be corroborated by the credit extended to the private sector, which stands at just Rs. 10.1 trillion, which is 23.2% of the total outstanding credit as of Nov 2024. Furthermore, SME advances hover around Rs 624 billion, which is just 7.0% of the loans provided to the private sector.

The Bank of Punjab, although majority-owned by the provincial government of Punjab, is managed by veteran banker Zafar Masud, the CEO and President of the bank. Within the banking sector, Mr Masood is what you would consider a progressive. As such, the bank leadership is cognizant of the significance of startups and the role they play in societal progress. This has informed the development of an institutional ethos, which is modern and embraces exposure to segments like SMEs and startups, where most other banks tread cautiously. It is with this institutional view that the Bank of Punjab has partnered with Gobi Partners to provide impetus to the expansion of Pakistani startups.

Speaking to Profit, Umer Khan, Head of FI, Correspondent & Investment Banking, elaborated that they are looking to invest in startups which are current and upcoming portfolio companies of Gobi Partners in Pakistan as these companies need growth capital to flourish but raising necessary funding has become an arduous task for them. Thus, BoP aims to provide a helping hand by extending debt financing at preferential rates, equity investments of up to 10% in select high-growth startups, credit lines for working capital, and other customized financial products, including credit guarantees.

The credit evaluation criteria for these startups will borrow heavily from the existing robust credit evaluation framework used by the bank but with due consideration to cash flow-based lending since startups typically have a dearth of tangible collateral on offer. This approach is becoming increasingly popular in the banking industry and aligns with SBP’s initiative of Digital Supply Chain Finance. However, this facility will only be available to companies, which fulfil the robust credit evaluation criteria of the bank.

This strategy will allow the bank to diversify its portfolio and get preferential access to the deal flow from Gobi Partners, giving an edge to the bank in discovering high-potential startups that align with its investment objectives. Mr. Khan further affirmed that the bank believes this is the right time to commence this scheme as the interest rates are declining and the economy is on a recovery path.

This landmark partnership between a leading commercial bank and venture fund signals a strategic evolution in Pakistan’s startup landscape. As traditional venture capital funding becomes more selective, the ecosystem is adapting by embracing conventional financing channels. Beyond its immediate impact, this collaboration may spark a broader transformation, dissolving the traditional boundaries between SMEs and startups, and opening new avenues for growth capital in Pakistan’s entrepreneurial future.