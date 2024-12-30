The Engro restructuring

This is one of those situations where a dramatic headline would belie a much more banal surface reality, while perhaps highlighting a more important deeper reality. It goes something like this.

Headline: Engro is being delisted from the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Surface reality: It is a restructuring that means that the entity through which Engro investors will own their shares in the underlying assets is changing, but the change does not affect their economic ownership of Engro. The new entity will still be publicly listed, and will be called Engro Holdings Ltd.

Deeper reality: The move is being necessitated by a tax structure that is more punitive than anywhere else in the world, and good players like Engro and their major shareholders, the Dawood family, are being penalized for scrupulously playing by the rules, even when they are unfair.

This is an article about tax law, which most people find painfully boring, but we promise to not dive too deep into the technicalities and instead stay focused on the bigger picture which is that the Pakistani tax code disincentivizes good behaviour and highly incentivizes bad behaviour by Pakistani companies – particularly sponsors of publicly listed companies.

But first, we do need to explain what is happening. And for that, we need to explain why Engro is one of Pakistan’s most significant publicly listed companies.

Engro’s history as a public company

The entity known today as Engro was founded as Esso Fertilizer in 1965. The Standard Oil Company of New Jersey – one of the subsidiaries of the giant Standard Oil Company that was founded by American corporate titan John D Rockefeller – had discovered natural gas in Dharki, Sindh, in 1957. Esso was a brand name owned by the company (and is literally just the phonetic “S” “O” for Standard Oil spelled out), and that is the name they chose for their Pakistani subsidiary.

Why did an oil and gas company decide to create a fertiliser plant? This was the early days of Pakistan’s natural gas. When Esso discovered gas at Dharki, it had been just five years since the 1952 discovery of the massive gas field at Sui. The gas pipeline from Sui to Karachi – the first, and for a long time the only, city in Pakistan to get natural gas – was only completed in 1955.

Selling gas to consumers in Pakistan, or the very few industrial users that existed in Pakistan back then, was a novel concept, and building a pipeline from a much smaller field than the one at Sui would likely have been an economic challenge.

It seems that Esso must have spent a considerable amount of time trying to make that happen, judging by the fact that they discovered the field in 1957 but did not start building the fertiliser plant until 1966. But at some point, they made the following decision: we cannot sell the gas directly to consumers, but we can sell it by creating a product on site that people in Pakistan have a use for. Since natural gas is the feedstock for fertiliser production, this makes economic sense.

Pakistan’s agriculture sector was taking off in the 1960s with increased crop production thanks to the Green Revolution powered by the research of American scientists like Norman Borlaug, employed by another American chemical company, DuPont. The need for fertiliser was rapidly increasing, so setting up domestic manufacturing capacity for fertilisers, particularly urea, was feasible.

It was not a cheap endeavour, however. Esso invested $43 million, which was the largest foreign direct investment in Pakistan at the time. Expressed in an equivalent percentage of Pakistan’s GDP, this would be equal to approximately $2.5 billion invested in Pakistan today in a single project.

Production began on the 173,000 tons-per-year plant in 1968, and that was also the year the company went public as Esso Fertilizer Pakistan Ltd (they have always used the American spelling in their name). Trading in Esso Fertilizer stock on the Karachi Stock Exchange began on August 9, 1968.

Since then, Engro has been one of Pakistan’s most important publicly listed companies. In 1978, when its parent company retired the Esso brand name and switched to Exxon, the company’s name was changed to Exxon Chemical Pakistan Ltd.

Why Engro matters as a public company

In 1991 came the legendary management buyout, when the employees – led by Shaukat Raza Mirza – bought the shares of Exxon after it decided to exit the global fertilizer business. This is a story worth telling in its own right, and we will do so in detail some other time, but suffice it to say, Engro became the first publicly listed company in Pakistan to be bought out by its erstwhile middle class employees, and became a model for entrepreneurial ambition within the corporate world in Pakistan.

In 2003, about 38% of the company’s shares were purchased by Dawood Hercules Fertilizers, a smaller publicly listed fertiliser manufacturing company owned mostly by Hussain Dawood. After some initial bumps (Hussain Dawood wanted to become CEO, but that move became subject to a lawsuit), the Engro management and Hussain Dawood – and now also other members of the Dawood family – came to an amicable arrangement whereby the Dawoods are active participants in strategic thinking at the level of the board of directors but allow considerable management autonomy in running the company.

Engro is, in some ways, among the most mature of Pakistani companies in terms of the evolution of corporate form. There is a family that owns a significant stake, but the company has a life and culture of its own that is independent of any individual shareholder. It has a well-compensated management that draws from the ranks of the most talented professionals in Pakistan, and then actually gives them room to make decisions – and be held accountable for them.

(Engro people: yes, we know your employer is not perfect, but it is better than just about anywhere else in Pakistan.)

It is also a company that has used the considerable profits from its legacy fertiliser business to invest in new lines of business where economic opportunities arose in Pakistan and, crucially, offered the returns from those new opportunities to public market investors in Pakistan through separate listings of each of its major subsidiaries on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Engro is how we want companies in Pakistan to behave. Are there problems? Yes, and we have listed a few of them through the years, not least of which is its penchant for investing in sectors with excessive government intervention. But it acts with its employees and minority shareholders with a standard that can reasonably be compared with some of the best run companies anywhere in the world.

This context is important for explaining what we want to talk about next, which is the fact that none of this matters to the government of Pakistan, which looks upon all companies like Engro as merely a vehicle for extracting revenue because they have been transparent and compliant with the law, so the government knows exactly how much money they have.

Group taxation in Pakistan, and why it is high

One of the things we noted above is that Engro is a company that is both highly transparent, and one that tends to treat its minority shareholders fairly. It is also one that has several publicly listed subsidiaries to allow investors to choose which of its business lines they prefer to invest in. This is the part that ends up being costly for the company.

Hussain Dawood does not own Engro directly. He owns shares in Dawood Hercules, which then owns close to 40% of Engro Corporation, which in turn owns a majority of nearly all of the Engro subsidiaries. Here is where the problem arises.

Every time a company make a profit, it owes a corporate income tax on it, which is currently set at 29%. From its after-tax profits, it can then pay a dividend which is received by its shareholders. Those shareholders then have to pay another income tax on it, currently set at 15%. This creates a double instance of tax on what is essentially the same income and takes the effective tax rate on that income to 44%.

The government’s retort to this, with some justification, is that if a company is to be treated as a separate entity than its shareholders by the law for the purposes of determining liabilities, then it should also be treated as a separate entity in terms of its tax liability. The company and its shareholders are separate entities, and as such, have their own separate tax liabilities.

Fair enough, but what of the case where a company owns another company? That is where matters get somewhat more complicated.

Corporate entities create subsidiaries for lots of reasons, including adding shareholders into separate business lines, or even simply to organise their business units more efficiently. Those corporate entities paying dividends to corporate parents is somewhat different from the case of individuals. The separation of personhood – and legal liability for debts and other matters – in the law is less clean. Paying a full tax rate on that seems a bit less justified.

To some extent, the government of Pakistan agrees. In April 2009, the Federal Board of Revenue introduced amendments to the 2001 Income Tax Ordinance that allowed for different rules to govern taxation of companies owned by other companies, a set of rules known as group taxation.

The rule in Pakistan is quite straightforward: if one company is the 100% shareholder in another company, then for tax purposes, the government will treat them as the same entity, and any dividends paid by the subsidiary to the holding company are not taxable. As far as the FBR is concerned, it is as though the money moved from one bank account controlled by the company to another, not between two separate entities.

But what if the ownership is less than 100%? The group taxation benefit effectively disappears (with the exception of the ability to share tax losses to reduce tax liability).

For companies like Engro and Dawood Hercules – which operate several publicly listed subsidiaries where they, by definition, own less than 100% – this is a big problem. And crucially, it is a problem that is unique to Pakistani tax law and does not exist in more mature economies like the United States.

How the US taxes corporate dividends

In the more sophisticated market of the United States, it is understood that the relationship a company has with a corporate investor can vary, and is different from that of an individual owner. Hence taxes do not apply in quite the same that they do in Pakistan.

The rule for wholly owned subsidiaries is the same: since the two entities are the same for tax purposes, money movement between the two is not taxable, and hence dividends from a wholly owned subsidiary are not taxable.

However, US law extends the “wholly owned” treatment much further than Pakistani tax law. Specifically, the threshold for receiving that treatment is not 100% but rather 80%, which allows for the tax benefit to be shared minority shareholders in a way that Pakistani tax law makes impossible.

Even below the 80% ownership threshold, US law offers benefits. For companies that own 20% or less of another company, any dividends received are only 50% taxable, with the remaining 50% being exempt from taxes. For companies that own between 20% and 80% of another company, any dividends they receive from it are 65% exempt from taxes, meaning that they pay taxes on only 35% of the dividend amount received.

What the tax rules mean for companies

This allows for a lot more minority shareholder-friendly policies in the US, and allows US companies to move money between related entities without having to undergo the kind of shenanigans that are commonplace among Pakistani conglomerates – often involving company money being used in ways that explicitly cuts out minority shareholders being able to gain from company resources being invested.

Consider, for example, a holding company that wants to move money to its holding company. Faced with the kind of taxes that they would in Pakistan, they might do an inter-company loan rather than a dividend payment from which minority shareholders might also benefit, a rather common practice among Pakistani group companies.

But more than that is the question of tax fairness. The government of Pakistan’s policy on taxation is quite simply: “Tax what you can, not what you should.” The most productive companies in Pakistan – including ones that play by the rules and are transparent about their revenues and profits – find themselves in the crosshairs every time the government wants to raise revenue for this year, incentives for long-term behaviour be damned.

Excess taxation for Dawood Hercules

Dawood Hercules, for instance, has paid a significant amount more in taxes over the past decade than it would have had the government of Pakistan offered the kind of concessions that are the norm in the United States and elsewhere.

Since 2011, Engro has paid Rs57.3 billion in dividends to Dawood Hercules. And Dawood Hercules has paid Rs15.6 billion in income tax to the government based on the full taxation rate that the government of Pakistan charges. If, however, the government of Pakistan offered the kind of concessions to companies on group taxation that the US offers, Dawood Hercules would only have owed Rs7.6 billion in taxes.

In effect, Pakistan charged Dawood Hercules about Rs8 billion more in taxes than it would have, had the government adopted international norms on corporate taxation. It is to eliminate that excess tax that Dawood Hercules has decided to undertake a restructuring.

What the restructuring entails

The actual restructuring is relatively straightforward: what the Dawood Hercules shareholders want is to own Engro directly rather than through the Dawood Hercules Corporation. This requires them to do the following:

Eliminate the existing Engro Corporation Ltd holding company Create a new holding company – Engro Holdings Ltd – into which Dawood Hercules places its ownership of Engro subsidiaries Offer shares in Engro Holdings to existing shareholders of Engro Corporation in a manner that does not in any way dilute their ownership

It is a legally convoluted way of achieving a simple result. And through this, the Dawood family – and frankly, even the shareholders of Engro – will save on a level of excess taxation that should never have existed to begin with.