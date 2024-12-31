Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Dr. Tauqir Shah likely to join federal government as advisor or special assistant

Close aide of PM Shehbaz Sharif, currently serving at the World Bank, set for a potential return to Pakistan’s administration

By News Desk

Dr. Tauqir Shah, currently serving as the World Bank Group Alternate Executive Director, is likely to be appointed as an advisor or special assistant in the federal government, according to reports. The formal notification is expected in the coming days.

Dr. Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has held multiple high-profile roles in Pakistan and international organizations. 

Before his tenure at the World Bank, he served as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister (2022-2023), and earlier as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the World Trade Organization. 

His extensive career includes positions in the Ministry of National Health Services and the International Trade Centre, among others.

Dr. Shah joined the World Bank in November 2023 as Executive Director, representing Pakistan and other member countries, and was later appointed Alternate Executive Director in November 2024. 

His potential return to a government role follows his resignation from the post of Principal Secretary to join the World Bank last year.

His appointment to the World Bank drew scrutiny, with allegations of favoritism raised during court proceedings. 

However, his career remains distinguished by his contributions to international trade, labor concerns, and public health governance in Pakistan.

The expected appointment reflects his enduring proximity to key decision-makers in Pakistan’s government and his expertise in administrative and international affairs. 

The decision aligns with the federal government’s strategy of engaging experienced professionals to manage critical portfolios.

Previous article
NA commerce committee urges recovery of dues from federal, provincial governments
Next article
Pakistan navigates IMF-induced stability in 2024 amidst growing economic challenges
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

New Gwadar International Airport to launch flights to Muscat from January...

Muscat-bound flights to mark the airport’s operational debut, enhancing regional connectivity under CPEC

Pakistan scraps plan for tax on banks’ bumper profits

Oil holds steady in thin holiday trade

Money supply reaches Rs 40.09 trillion by November 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.