Dr. Tauqir Shah likely to join federal government as advisor or special assistant

Dr. Tauqir Shah, currently serving as the World Bank Group Alternate Executive Director, is likely to be appointed as an advisor or special assistant in the federal government, according to reports. The formal notification is expected in the coming days.

Dr. Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has held multiple high-profile roles in Pakistan and international organizations.

Before his tenure at the World Bank, he served as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister (2022-2023), and earlier as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the World Trade Organization.

His extensive career includes positions in the Ministry of National Health Services and the International Trade Centre, among others.

Dr. Shah joined the World Bank in November 2023 as Executive Director, representing Pakistan and other member countries, and was later appointed Alternate Executive Director in November 2024.

His potential return to a government role follows his resignation from the post of Principal Secretary to join the World Bank last year.

His appointment to the World Bank drew scrutiny, with allegations of favoritism raised during court proceedings.

However, his career remains distinguished by his contributions to international trade, labor concerns, and public health governance in Pakistan.

The expected appointment reflects his enduring proximity to key decision-makers in Pakistan’s government and his expertise in administrative and international affairs.

The decision aligns with the federal government’s strategy of engaging experienced professionals to manage critical portfolios.