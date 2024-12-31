Sign inSubscribe
ECNEC approves seven development projects worth Rs217 billion

Committee also approved World Bank-funded project GRADES aimed at improving attendance and learning outcomes in schools in Punjab

By News Desk

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved seven development projects costing around Rs 217 billion, Radio Pakistan reported. 

The ECNEC, which met in Islamabad on Monday with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, approved the increase in the scope of the Irrigation component of the Sindh Emergency Flood Rehabilitation Project and the revision of the scope for the CAREC Corridor Road infrastructure project falling in the Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

The forum also allowed the revised scope of the Karachi Water Supply and Sewerage Improvement Project at a cost of Rs 25.4 billion.

Besides, it approved the World Bank-funded project GRADES aimed at improving attendance and learning outcomes in schools of Punjab.

 

