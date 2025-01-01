Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s power sector grapples with Rs2.393 trillion circular debt

DISCOs added Rs 591 billion to the circular debt in FY2023-24 due to excessive T&D losses and weak revenue collection

By News Desk

Pakistan’s power sector is grappling with systemic inefficiencies, mounting financial losses, and a ballooning circular debt, which reached Rs2.393 trillion by June 30, 2024, according to NEPRA’s State of the Industry Report 2023-24. 

The report identifies high transmission and distribution (T&D) losses and poor recovery of billed amounts as primary contributors to the crisis.

Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs) added Rs591 billion to the circular debt in FY2023-24 due to excessive T&D losses and weak revenue collection. 

Despite being allocated Rs163.1 billion for network upgrades, DISCOs’ T&D losses rose to 18.31 percent, exceeding NEPRA’s target of 11.77 percent. This poor operational performance resulted in a financial shortfall of Rs314.5 billion.

The report also highlights widespread overbilling practices, which inflate T&D losses by creating false receivables. Consumers were burdened with a Circular Debt Surcharge of Rs3.23 per unit during FY2023-24, including Rs0.23 per unit imposed on protected consumers. 

DISCOs’ combined receivables grew to Rs2.017 trillion in 2023-24 from Rs1.727 trillion the previous year, with Rs1.095 trillion owed by defaulters. 

Additional inefficiencies, including the use of outdated power plants and operational constraints, compounded the sector’s financial strain. For instance, the Guddu 747 plant’s open-cycle operations caused a Rs7.9 billion loss, while the absence of its steam turbine added Rs86 billion to generation costs.

The government’s Anti-Theft Campaign, launched from September 2023 to September 2024, yielded Rs23.574 billion in recoveries — far below the sector’s outstanding dues. 

NEPRA called for urgent reforms, including granting greater autonomy to DISCOs, implementing bi-annual evaluations of boards and management, and addressing inefficiencies in billing and revenue collection.

 

Previous article
Gold prices in Pakistan jump 23.9% in 2024 amid global volatility
Next article
Siemens Pakistan sells its energy business to Siemens Gamesa for Rs17.82bn 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.