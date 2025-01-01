Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Siemens Pakistan sells its energy business to Siemens Gamesa for Rs17.82bn 

Company says sale of energy business segment is part of a broader spin-off strategy

By News Desk

Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Co. Ltd. has completed the sale and transfer of its energy business segment to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Private) Limited for Rs17.82 billion.

The transaction concluded on December 31, 2024, followed requisite approvals, as disclosed in the company’s notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The sale is part of a broader spin-off strategy initiated by Siemens AG in 2020, with in-principle approval granted by the Board of Directors in March 2023. An independent fairness opinion by a global audit and consulting firm supported the decision. 

The net book value of the energy business at the valuation date, March 31, 2024, stood at Rs17.61 billion, the company said.

The final transaction value and associated gains or losses will be computed based on the net book value as of the effective date, subject to contractual terms and subsequent adjustments. 

The closure of the transaction shall remain subject to Shareholders’ and other regulatory approvals.

Previous article
Pakistan’s power sector grapples with Rs2.393 trillion circular debt
Next article
Supernet Ltd announces plan to relocate registered office to Sindh
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.