Pakistan Railways posts Rs 46 billion revenue in first half of FY2025

Passenger and freight services drive Rs 5 billion increase

By News Desk

Pakistan Railways reported revenue of Rs 46 billion in the first half of the fiscal year, an increase of Rs 5 billion compared to the same period last year, according to official figures. 

The department earned Rs 24 billion from passenger trains, Rs 16 billion from freight services, and Rs 6 billion from land leases, coaching, and other miscellaneous sources.

Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch credited the revenue growth to the organization’s effective policies and described the achievement as a sign of its positive progress. He expressed optimism about the future, stating that 2025 would be a transformative year for Pakistan Railways.

“We are on track to fulfil our promise of launching a new train service for Karachi by March,” said Baloch, highlighting the department’s upcoming initiatives.

 

News Desk
News Desk

