Pakistan Railways posts Rs 46 billion revenue in first half of FY2025

Pakistan Railways reported revenue of Rs 46 billion in the first half of the fiscal year, an increase of Rs 5 billion compared to the same period last year, according to official figures.

The department earned Rs 24 billion from passenger trains, Rs 16 billion from freight services, and Rs 6 billion from land leases, coaching, and other miscellaneous sources.

Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch credited the revenue growth to the organization’s effective policies and described the achievement as a sign of its positive progress. He expressed optimism about the future, stating that 2025 would be a transformative year for Pakistan Railways.

“We are on track to fulfil our promise of launching a new train service for Karachi by March,” said Baloch, highlighting the department’s upcoming initiatives.