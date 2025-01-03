Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PTA blames govt as senators question legality of internet shutdowns 

PTA chairman cites Supreme Court and high court directives to justify internet shutdowns

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) disclosed in a heated Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology session that internet shutdowns across the country are implemented on government directives, sparking sharp questions over the legality and rationale behind such disruptions.

According to media reports, PTA Chairman Retired Major General Hafeezur Rehman, during the session chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, revealed that the authority received an average of 500 daily complaints about objectionable content on social media, with 80% of flagged material removed upon request. However, the committee’s focus shifted to the frequent internet blackouts and sluggish speeds, with Pakistan ranked 97th globally for internet performance.

Senator Kamran Murtaza of JUI-F challenged the legal grounds for the shutdowns, stating, “Which law permits this? How can services be disrupted without a clear legal basis?” 

In response, the PTA chairman asserted that such decisions were made on instructions from the government. “If this is illegal, why has the government been directing us to do so for nine years?” he asked, adding that the interior ministry must clarify the legality of its directives.

The committee scrutinized the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), with members pointing out that the act does not explicitly allow for geographic internet blackouts. IT ministry representatives conceded the ambiguity but argued that existing regulations empower the interior ministry to issue directives, even as these remain unclear.

Senator Murtaza criticized the impact of shutdowns, saying they disrupt education, businesses, and access to resources. “This is akin to pushing people into ignorance for political purposes,” he remarked. 

PTI Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand echoed concerns, stating, “The rules mention blocking content, not entire networks.”

The PTA chairman defended the agency’s actions, arguing that many shutdowns were implemented under orders from the Supreme Court or high courts. “These are official directives. Everyone here has been part of a government at some point and knows how these decisions are made,” he said.

On the issue of slow internet speeds, Rehman emphasized that inadequate fiberisation was the root cause. He added that improving digital infrastructure was the government’s responsibility, without which slow speeds would persist.

The committee demanded detailed legal opinions from the Ministries of Law and Interior to clarify the overlap between PECA regulations and the directives enabling internet shutdowns. Members stressed the urgency of establishing a clear legal framework to prevent unwarranted disruptions in the future.

 

Previous article
Up to 125% hike in rent ceiling for federal employees proposed 
Next article
D.M. Textile shifts focus to real estate; eyes removal from defaulter segment
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, January 03, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

D.M. Textile Mills shifts principal business line to real estate 

Punjab becomes first province to automate development projects

KPRA revenue surges by 45%, collects Rs24.2bn in six months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.