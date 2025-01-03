PTA blames govt as senators question legality of internet shutdowns 

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) disclosed in a heated Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology session that internet shutdowns across the country are implemented on government directives, sparking sharp questions over the legality and rationale behind such disruptions.

According to media reports, PTA Chairman Retired Major General Hafeezur Rehman, during the session chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, revealed that the authority received an average of 500 daily complaints about objectionable content on social media, with 80% of flagged material removed upon request. However, the committee’s focus shifted to the frequent internet blackouts and sluggish speeds, with Pakistan ranked 97th globally for internet performance.

Senator Kamran Murtaza of JUI-F challenged the legal grounds for the shutdowns, stating, “Which law permits this? How can services be disrupted without a clear legal basis?”

In response, the PTA chairman asserted that such decisions were made on instructions from the government. “If this is illegal, why has the government been directing us to do so for nine years?” he asked, adding that the interior ministry must clarify the legality of its directives.

The committee scrutinized the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), with members pointing out that the act does not explicitly allow for geographic internet blackouts. IT ministry representatives conceded the ambiguity but argued that existing regulations empower the interior ministry to issue directives, even as these remain unclear.

Senator Murtaza criticized the impact of shutdowns, saying they disrupt education, businesses, and access to resources. “This is akin to pushing people into ignorance for political purposes,” he remarked.

PTI Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand echoed concerns, stating, “The rules mention blocking content, not entire networks.”

The PTA chairman defended the agency’s actions, arguing that many shutdowns were implemented under orders from the Supreme Court or high courts. “These are official directives. Everyone here has been part of a government at some point and knows how these decisions are made,” he said.

On the issue of slow internet speeds, Rehman emphasized that inadequate fiberisation was the root cause. He added that improving digital infrastructure was the government’s responsibility, without which slow speeds would persist.

The committee demanded detailed legal opinions from the Ministries of Law and Interior to clarify the overlap between PECA regulations and the directives enabling internet shutdowns. Members stressed the urgency of establishing a clear legal framework to prevent unwarranted disruptions in the future.