KSE-100 index rises by almost 500 points in volatile trading session

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a mid-session recovery on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index rebounding over 200 points after earlier selling pressure.

The index opened negatively, touching an intra-day low of 115,580.01, before buying interest in the second half lifted it to 117,586.98 points by the close, marking an increase of 321.96 points or 0.27%.

Key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, and oil and gas, initially faced selling pressure, with heavyweights such as HUBCO, PSO, MARI, and UBL trading in the red. However, market sentiment improved as investors capitalised on attractive valuations.

“Equities, particularly cyclicals, present attractive opportunities for investors as the country gradually transitions from stabilisation to growth,” noted Intermarket Securities.

Most traded stocks included WTL, CNERGY, FCCL, FFC. Meanwhile the day’s top gainers included Tri-Star Power, Deewan Textile, Asim Textile, and Pak Gulf Leasing.

The previous session on Thursday saw the KSE-100 close nearly flat at 117,119.65 points, a gain of 111.57 points, after a volatile trading day.