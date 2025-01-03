Punjab govt extends deadline for agricultural tube well solarisation applications

The Punjab government has extended the application deadline for its agricultural tubewell solarisation program.

The provincial government has allocated Rs9 billion for converting 8,000 agricultural tube wells to solar energy.

Subsidies include Rs500,000 for tube wells up to 10kW, Rs750,000 for those up to 15kW, and Rs1 million for capacities up to 20kW.

Farmers owning at least one acre of agricultural land are eligible to apply and can submit applications online by downloading forms from designated websites.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reiterated her government’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector. “Every promise made to the farmers will be fulfilled, and their prosperity will contribute to Punjab’s progress and development,” she said.

Highlighting the financial relief for farmers, the chief minister stated, “The solarisation of agricultural tube wells will reduce the burden of high electricity bills. Whenever the PML-N government is in power, the welfare of farmers remains a priority.”