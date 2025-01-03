Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Telecom sector earns Rs2.52 trillion in 10 years, pays Rs764 billion in taxes

Jazz leads with Rs1.663 trillion in revenue Rs502.51 billion in tax contributions

By News Desk

Pakistan’s telecom sector generated a combined revenue of Rs2.521 trillion over the past decade, with three major operators contributing Rs763.81 billion in taxes.

From fiscal year 2013-14 to 2022-23, Jazz led the industry with earnings of Rs1.663 trillion, contributing Rs502.51 billion in taxes. 

Zong followed with Rs821.54 billion in revenue, paying Rs248.88 billion in taxes. Nayatel, a relatively smaller player, recorded an income of Rs37.6 billion and paid Rs12.42 billion in taxes during the same period.

The figures highlight the critical role of telecom operators in supporting Pakistan’s economy through substantial tax contributions while catering to the country’s growing communication and connectivity needs.

Previous article
Punjab govt extends deadline for agricultural tube well solarisation applications
Next article
Sindh Revenue Board’s tax collection rises 23% to Rs133.14bn in H1 FY25
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.