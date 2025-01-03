Telecom sector earns Rs2.52 trillion in 10 years, pays Rs764 billion in taxes

Pakistan’s telecom sector generated a combined revenue of Rs2.521 trillion over the past decade, with three major operators contributing Rs763.81 billion in taxes.

From fiscal year 2013-14 to 2022-23, Jazz led the industry with earnings of Rs1.663 trillion, contributing Rs502.51 billion in taxes.

Zong followed with Rs821.54 billion in revenue, paying Rs248.88 billion in taxes. Nayatel, a relatively smaller player, recorded an income of Rs37.6 billion and paid Rs12.42 billion in taxes during the same period.

The figures highlight the critical role of telecom operators in supporting Pakistan’s economy through substantial tax contributions while catering to the country’s growing communication and connectivity needs.