Sindh Revenue Board’s tax collection rises 23% to Rs133.14bn in H1 FY25

SRB records 27% growth in revenue collection for December 2024, amassing Rs27.03 billion 

By News Desk

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) recorded a remarkable 27% growth in revenue collection for December 2024, amassing Rs27.03 billion compared to Rs21.30 billion collected in the same month last year.

For the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25, the SRB’s total revenue collection surged to Rs133.14 billion, a 23% increase from Rs108.59 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The robust growth underscores the board’s improved tax administration and policy measures aimed at meeting its annual revenue targets, reinforcing fiscal stability in the province.

