Up to 125% hike in rent ceiling for federal employees proposed 

The Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD) has recommended a significant increase in the rental ceiling for federal employees, proposing hikes ranging from 60% to 125% across various pay scales.

The proposal, prepared after a detailed market survey, has been sent to the Ministry of Housing and Construction for approval.

For employees in Grade 1 to 6, the recommendations suggest a 125% increase. In Islamabad, the rental ceiling for Grade 1 and 2 employees would rise from Rs7,029 to Rs15,815, while in Rawalpindi, it would increase from Rs6,591 to Rs14,830.

For Grade 3 to 6, Islamabad’s ceiling would go up from Rs10,980 to Rs24,705, and Rawalpindi’s from Rs9,654 to Rs21,722.

For employees in Grade 7 to 10, a 100% increase has been proposed. In Islamabad, the rental ceiling would rise from Rs16,403 to Rs32,804, while in Rawalpindi, it would increase from Rs14,682 to Rs29,364.

For Grade 11 to 22, a 60% hike has been recommended. The proposed ceilings are as follows:

Grade 11 to 13 : In Islamabad, Rs24,744 to Rs39,590, and in Rawalpindi, Rs21,462 to Rs34,339.

Grade 14 to 16 : In Islamabad, Rs31,085 to Rs49,736, and in Rawalpindi, Rs27,134 to Rs43,414.

Grade 17 and 18 : In Islamabad, Rs41,147 to Rs65,835, and in Rawalpindi, Rs35,898 to Rs57,437.

Grade 19 : In Islamabad, Rs54,704 to Rs87,526, and in Rawalpindi, Rs46,816 to Rs74,906.

Grade 20 : In Islamabad, Rs68,700 to Rs109,920, and in Rawalpindi, Rs59,079 to Rs94,526.

Grade 21 : In Islamabad, Rs82,261 to Rs131,618, and in Rawalpindi, Rs71,107 to Rs113,771.

Grade 22 : In Islamabad, Rs98,444 to Rs157,510, and in Rawalpindi, Rs98,444 to Rs142,768.

The proposed revisions aim to align rental ceilings with current market rates and accommodate rising housing costs in the twin cities. The final decision now rests with the Ministry of Housing and Construction.