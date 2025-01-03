Sign inSubscribe
Gilgit-Baltistan imposes new entry fees on tourist vehicles

Tourist vehicles to pay Rs2,000; motorcycles Rs500 as region upgrades tourism infrastructure; permit charges for mountaineering and trekking also revised 

By News Desk

The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government has introduced new entry fees for vehicles and motorcycles entering the region as part of an initiative to regulate tourism and support sustainable development.

A notification issued by the administration outlines the new charges: tourist vehicles will now be subject to a fee of Rs2,000, while motorcycles entering GB will pay Rs500. These fees aim to manage the growing influx of visitors to the scenic region, renowned for its picturesque landscapes and high-altitude destinations.

The revenue generated from these charges will be allocated for maintaining infrastructure, waste management, and preserving the region’s natural beauty. With a surge in tourism putting strain on GB’s roads and facilities, these measures are seen as essential for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the region’s resources.

In addition to entry fees, the government has revised permit charges for mountaineering and trekking, capitalising on the rising interest in GB’s peaks and trails. 

Officials said these changes reflect a broader commitment to sustainable tourism practices and responsible resource management, ensuring the region can accommodate increasing tourist numbers without compromising its ecological balance.

 

