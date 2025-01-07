ECC approves over Rs10bn in supplementary grants for key initiatives

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved over Rs10 billion in supplementary grants for various national initiatives, including defence, security, and development projects, during its meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The ECC allocated Rs2 billion to counter misinformation targeting state institutions, with Rs1.22 billion earmarked for technology upgrades and Rs723 million for cybersecurity enhancements by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per reports, the military sought Rs2 billion for upfront costs and Rs1.6 billion annually for recurring expenses. The ECC approved the Rs2 billion request and the remaining recurring costs will be considered in the next budget cycle.

An additional Rs1.7 billion was approved to settle pending liabilities for the Safe City Project in Islamabad, fulfilling the remaining 5% of the contract cost owed to Huawei Technologies, as directed by the Islamabad High Court.

For the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2024, Rs746 million was allocated to cover unpaid expenses, including security arrangements and costs for local and foreign journalists.

The Ministry of Information was granted Rs2.5 billion for the execution of 15 Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects under the current fiscal year, with funds reallocated from other projects.

To address law enforcement needs, including repairing damaged Safe City cameras and ensuring security during the SCO Summit, Rs650.5 million was allocated to the Ministry of Interior.

Additionally, Rs5.3 million was approved for the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment, with funds reallocated from the Ministry of Human Rights.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training received Rs1.5 billion to revise faculty salaries under the Tenure Track System, which had not been updated since 2021.