Qatar Airways closes offices across Pakistan

Qatar Airways has closed its offices across Pakistan in a move to reduce operational costs, Express News reported.

Despite the office closures, the airline confirmed that its flight schedules will remain unaffected.

The decision impacts departments such as counter sales, administration, and finance, as the airline transitions to ticket sales through agents and online platforms.

Direct ticket sales from Qatar Airways offices will no longer be available.

Reports suggest the closures are part of the airline’s broader cost-cutting strategy aimed at optimizing administrative expenses while maintaining operational continuity.