Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Trump considers national emergency for new tariff program

The move enables Trump to use emergency powers to regulate imports and create a new tariff program

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering declaring a national economic emergency to justify imposing universal tariffs on imports from both allies and adversaries, according to a CNN report on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The move would enable Trump to use the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, which grants a president the authority to regulate imports during a national emergency, to build a new tariff program.

“Nothing is off the table,” a source told CNN, confirming that the idea of declaring a national emergency had been discussed.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, has pledged to implement a 10% tariff on global imports, a 60% tariff on Chinese goods, and a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, starting from his first day in office.

Previous article
Japan cites national security in response to retail giant buyout bid
Next article
China expects record 9 billion trips during Lunar New Year travel
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.