Sign inSubscribe
Tourism

China expects record 9 billion trips during Lunar New Year travel

The travel rush, which starts on January 14, is expected to see people journey to and from their hometowns for the festivities

By Monitoring Desk
(240126) -- TIANJIN, Jan. 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Passengers check in at Tianjin Binhai International Airport in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 26, 2024. China officially ushered in its largest annual population migration on Friday, 15 days ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Lunar New Year, with record-breaking journey numbers expected. An estimated 9 billion passenger trips are likely to be made during the 2024 travel rush period, according to the country's transport ministry. Of the total, 7.2 billion trips or about 80 percent will be made by self-driving, while 1.8 billion trips will be made via railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation, the ministry said. China's railway operator on Friday said the country's railways are expected to handle 480 million passengers during this travel season, with an average of 12 million trips daily, an increase of 37.9 percent compared with the previous year. About 10.6 million train trips are expected to be made on Friday, the first day of the travel rush. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

China anticipates a record 9 billion domestic trips during the upcoming 40-day Lunar New Year travel season, despite economic challenges.

The travel rush, which starts on January 14, is expected to see people journey to and from their hometowns for the festivities.

Last year, authorities also predicted 9 billion trips but recorded around 8.4 billion. This year, self-driving road trips are expected to account for 80% of journeys, followed by train and air travel, according to Li Chunlin from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The Lunar New Year comes as China’s economy struggles to recover from three years of pandemic restrictions and a prolonged property market crisis. While exports provide some relief, potential U.S. tariffs under the incoming Trump administration could add pressure.

Recent government measures, including interest rate cuts and consumer goods trade-in programs, have not yet delivered a strong recovery.

The Ministry of Transport revised its travel metrics in 2023 to include self-driving trips on major expressways and expanded it further in 2024 to include additional highways.

In comparison, 2.98 billion trips were made during the 2019 Spring Festival travel period before the pandemic. This year, train trips are forecast to hit a record 510 million, up 5.5% from last year, while 90 million plane trips are also expected, another record, according to NDRC officials.

Previous article
Trump considers national emergency for new tariff program
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.