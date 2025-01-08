Japan cites national security in response to retail giant buyout bid

Japan’s economy minister Ryosei Akazawa on Wednesday stated that a potential foreign acquisition of retail giant 7-Eleven would be “heavily related” to national security, marking the first public comment by a senior Japanese official on the matter.

The remark follows a $47 billion buyout offer from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard, which has raised questions about security implications. In September, Japan classified 7-Eleven as “core” to national security, but the finance ministry said the designation would not hinder potential buyouts.

The owner of 7-Eleven has rejected Couche-Tard’s offer, and the founding family is reportedly exploring plans to take the company private to block the takeover.

Speaking at the Japan National Press Club, Akazawa highlighted the potential role of convenience stores in disaster relief, stating that their distribution networks could deliver hot food to affected regions. “The matter is heavily related to (national) security,” he emphasized.