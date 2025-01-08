Sign inSubscribe
White House launches cybersecurity label for smart home products

The White House introduced the Cyber Trust Mark, a new labeling system designed to help consumers evaluate the cybersecurity of smart devices, including thermostats, baby monitors, and app-controlled lights.

The initiative aims to address rising concerns about the security risks posed by internet-connected devices.

The Cyber Trust Mark, a shield-shaped logo with microchip detailing, is intended to function similarly to USDA food labels or Energy Star ratings for appliances. Products with the label will meet cybersecurity criteria established by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and verified through compliance testing by accredited laboratories.

As internet-connected devices such as fitness trackers, security cameras, and voice-activated assistants become more prevalent, cybersecurity risks have grown. “Each one of these devices presents a digital door that motivated cyber attackers are eager to enter,” said U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber Anne Neuberger.

The program is voluntary, but Neuberger expressed confidence that consumer demand will drive adoption. “Consumers will start asking for the label and saying, ‘Look, I don’t want to connect another device in my home that risks my privacy,'” she said.

The government plans to focus initially on consumer devices like cameras before expanding the program to include routers and smart meters. Products bearing the Cyber Trust Mark are expected to become available this year.

The White House is also preparing an executive order requiring the federal government to purchase only Cyber Trust Mark-certified products starting in 2027. The initiative has bipartisan support and is seen as a significant step toward improving cybersecurity standards for connected devices.

