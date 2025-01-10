Benchmark KSE-100 closes at 113,247.29 due to market optimism

The benchmark KSE-100 Index concluded Friday’s trading session on a positive note, gaining 609.03 points or 0.54% to close at 113,247.29. The index traded within a wide intraday range of 1,540.48 points, peaking at 113,554.07 (+915.81) and dipping to a low of 112,013.59 (-624.67).

A total of 216.22 million shares exchanged hands within the KSE-100, with 51 companies closing higher, 47 declining, and 2 remaining unchanged.

Prominent gainers included MEHT (+8.96%), PGLC (+7.76%), PKGP (+7.65%), OGDC (+5.60%), and PPL (+5.19%). On the losing side, EFUG (-5.24%), NRL (-4.47%), AIRLINK (-3.56%), PKGS (-3.07%), and NML (-2.85%) weighed on the index.

In terms of contributions, Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC) led the charge, adding 259.70 points, followed by PPL (+214.64), BAHL (+138.35), FFC (+55.89), and HMB (+43.91). Conversely, ENGROH dragged the index down by 68.32 points, while HUBC (-40.71), UBL (-40.15), HBL (-38.21), and MEBL (-25.43) also acted as major dampeners.

Sectorally, the Oil & Gas Exploration Companies segment stood out, contributing 500.30 points to the index, supported by strong performances from Commercial Banks (+145.19), Cement (+93.97), Fertiliser (+51.51), and Food & Personal Care Products (+28.34). On the other hand, the Investment Banks sector recorded a loss of 77.41 points, alongside declines in Pharmaceuticals (-59.33), Technology & Communication (-56.60), Refinery (-21.50), and Leather & Tanneries (-20.39).

The broader All-Share Index also closed higher at 70,317.15, posting a gain of 370.26 points or 0.53%. Despite the positive trend, market volumes declined to 499.85 million shares compared to the previous session’s 695.14 million. The total traded value rose slightly to Rs24.83 billion, marking an increase of Rs0.53 billion.

Overall, the KSE-100 Index has gained an impressive 34,802 points or 44.37% during the current fiscal year. However, on a calendar-year basis, it has declined by 1,880 points or 1.63%.