Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP announces Monetary Policy Committee meeting schedule for H1 2025

Four meetings planned as market anticipates further policy rate cuts

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday released the advance schedule for its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the first half of 2025. 

According to the calendar, the central bank will hold four meetings between January and June. The first MPC meeting is scheduled for January 27, followed by the second on March 10. 

The third meeting is planned for May 5, while the fourth will take place on June 16. All meetings are slated for Mondays.

In its previous MPC meeting held on December 16, 2024, the SBP reduced the key policy rate by 200 basis points, bringing it down to 13%. This marked the fifth consecutive cut since June 2024 when the policy rate was 22%.

Market analysts predict further rate reductions as inflation continues to decline. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate fell to 4.1% in December, signaling a potential easing of monetary policy.

Previous article
Cabinet Division warns ministries against data breaches through Wi-Fi
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.