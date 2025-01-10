Sign inSubscribe
Cabinet Division warns ministries against data breaches through Wi-Fi

Advisory urges strong passwords, secret credentials, and disabling guest networks to enhance security

By News Desk

The Cabinet Division has issued an advisory to all federal ministries, divisions, and departments, cautioning against potential data breaches and theft of sensitive information through Wi-Fi and wireless networks. 

The advisory emphasised that wireless routers are particularly vulnerable devices, requiring stringent security measures.

According to the advisory, Wi-Fi networks are prone to disruption and interference, allowing traffic to be diverted to insecure networks through unauthorized router updates. It further highlighted that directories and files can be easily shared or accessed through poorly secured Wi-Fi networks.

To mitigate these risks, the advisory recommended creating complex passwords and keeping both network IDs and passwords confidential. It also advised disabling guest networks to minimize the possibility of sensitive data leakage.

The Cabinet Division underscored the importance of implementing these measures to strengthen cybersecurity and safeguard sensitive government information from unauthorized access.

