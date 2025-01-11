Sign inSubscribe
CCP stresses for level playing field for business at RCCI

By APP
CCP
ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) organized an advocacy session on Competition Law for members of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), highlighting the need for fair competition to drive economic efficiency.
Saeed Ahmad Nawaz, Member of the CCP, emphasized the importance of a level playing field for businesses across all sectors. The session was attended by a significant number of businessmen and corporate lawyers, said a press releases issued here on Friday.
Saeed, stressing the need for greater awareness and understanding of the law, elaborated on CCP’s proactive enforcement measures, including its Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), which uses advanced data analysis to identify abnormal pricing trends and take enforcement actions when necessary.

He further explained that the CCP’s role extends beyond enforcement, as it actively engages with government ministries and regulatory bodies to recommend policy changes that promote fair competition.
The session featured a detailed presentation by Ahmed Qadir, Director General of MIU, who explained the core components of the Competition Act, 2010. Qadir provided insights on issues arising from abuse of dominant position, prohibited agreements, deceptive marketing practices, and mergers and acquisitions. He highlighted why avoiding anti-competitive practices important for businesses and encouraged businesses to consult the Commission’s Guidance on Competition Compliance (GCC) booklet for self-regulation.
RCCI President, Usman Shaukat, acknowledged the crucial role of the CCP in fostering fair competition and creating an equitable business environment. He expressed concern over the dominance of large businesses, which often marginalize small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Shaukat emphasized the need for continued support and a conducive environment for the growth of SMEs in the country.
The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Khalid Farooq, Senior Vice President RCCI, who expressed gratitude to the CCP for its ongoing efforts to support businesses and ensure a fair and competitive market in the country.
APP
APP

