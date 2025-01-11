Sign inSubscribe
Commerce Minister hosts Korean investors to strengthen economic ties

By APP
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, hosted an exclusive dinner last night in Seoul to honor prominent Korean businessmen, investors, and donors of Pakistan.

The event was part of his official three-day visit to South Korea aimed at bolstering trade and investment ties between the two nations,said a press release issued here.
During the dinner, Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the vast investment opportunities available in Pakistan, particularly in its rapidly growing food and agriculture sector, technology, IT, and minerals. He emphasized Pakistan’s liberal investment regime and the country’s strategic position as an attractive destination for international businesses.
The minister also encouraged Korean investors to participate in the upcoming FoodAg Exhibition, scheduled to take place in Lahore from February 26 to 28, 2025. The exhibition will provide a platform for Korean businesses to explore potential collaborations and ventures in Pakistan’s dynamic food and agriculture market.
“This dinner is a celebration of the strong ties between Pakistan and Korea, and a reaffirmation of our commitment to foster deeper economic partnerships,” said Jam Kamal Khan.
Donors who have played a significant role in Pakistan’s development efforts also attended the event, further strengthening the network of collaboration and goodwill between the two countries.

Earlier on January 9, Minister Jam Kamal Khan and South Korea’s Minister for Trade, Inkyo Cheong, formally launched negotiations for an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). The agreement aims to unlock the untapped potential of bilateral trade, create opportunities for entrepreneurs, and strengthen economic cooperation across diverse sectors.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan called the EPA negotiations “a milestone that will unlock immense potential and create a platform for entrepreneurs from both countries to thrive together,” signaling a new era of strategic economic collaboration between Pakistan and South Korea.
