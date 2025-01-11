OGRA raises RLNG prices for SSGC, reduces rates for SNGPL consumers in January

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has raised the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) while decreasing prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers for January.

According to a notification issued by the OGRA, the RLNG price for SNGPL has been set at $12.66 per MMBTU, while for SSGC, the price has been fixed at $12.60 per MMBTU.

This marks a slight adjustment compared to December prices when RLNG was priced at $12.89 per MMBTU for SNGPL and $12.54 per MMBTU for SSGC.

The revision reflects a modest reduction for northern consumers served by SNGPL but a marginal increase for southern consumers under SSGC, aligning with market and supply conditions.