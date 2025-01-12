Sign inSubscribe
CPEC

Pakistan and China reaffirm commitment to high-quality development of CPEC 2.0

China highlights new elements of CPEC 2.0 aligned with Pakistan’s development framework

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) 2.0.

The emphasis is on industrialisation, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), clean energy, agriculture, and livelihood projects, as agreed during the 5th meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC) held in Beijing.

The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong. Both sides reviewed progress since the fourth meeting held in Islamabad on January 21, 2024, and acknowledged CPEC’s role in promoting regional connectivity, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

Describing CPEC as the cornerstone of economic cooperation, Foreign Secretary Baloch said, “CPEC is a shining symbol of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.” Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong highlighted the new elements of CPEC 2.0, including growth, livelihood, innovation, and a green corridor, integrating these with Pakistan’s development framework centered on exports, e-Pakistan, energy, environment, and equity.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the trajectory of bilateral ties and committed to deepening their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Discussions also included regional and international issues, with an agreement to enhance mutual coordination through high-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms. Foreign Secretary Baloch described the Pakistan-China relationship as “special and unique” and noted that the people and government of Pakistan deeply cherish this enduring friendship.

The foreign secretary later met with Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, where they exchanged views on regional and international matters of mutual interest. The meeting also reviewed the full scope of practical cooperation between the two countries, with both sides underscoring the importance of strengthening coordination at multilateral forums, including the United Nations Security Council.

Separately, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, addressed a ceremony marking the Chinese New Year 2025, where he spoke about the continued deepening of Pakistan-China strategic cooperation. Highlighting recent progress, the ambassador noted that the year-round functioning of the Khunjerab Pass is “landmark progress.”

He also discussed the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5, which is under construction and expected to create 40,000 direct and indirect jobs. “We stand ready to continue to strengthen the development strategies with Pakistan, deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, forge an upgraded version of the CPEC construction, and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era,” Jiang Zaidong said.

The ambassador also mentioned the close communication maintained by Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan’s president and prime minister, noting their mutual agreement to promote China-Pakistan strategic cooperation. He added, “We firmly believe that regardless of sudden natural disasters or complex and severe external environments, we can overcome difficulties and move forward courageously.”

The ambassador highlighted China’s stable economic progress, with a record grain output of 1.4 trillion jin. He thanked Pakistan’s leadership for expressing solidarity with China after the recent earthquake in Xizang and emphasized China’s readiness to create opportunities for mutual development through modernization efforts.

