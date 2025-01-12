Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Apple recommends rejecting proposal to abolish diversity and inclusion programs

The proposal, submitted by the National Center for Public Policy, suggests ending Apple's inclusion and diversity initiatives, citing legal, reputational, and financial risks

By Monitoring Desk

Apple’s board of directors recommends investors vote against a shareholder proposal to abolish the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, according to a proxy filing.

The proposal, submitted by the National Center for Public Policy, suggests ending Apple’s inclusion and diversity initiatives, citing legal, reputational, and financial risks.

Apple responds that its DEI policies align with compliance requirements and the proposal is an inappropriate attempt to influence its business strategy. “Apple is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in recruiting, hiring, training, or promoting on any basis protected by law,” the company says in the filing.

The proposal references a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action in university admissions. Conservative groups argue DEI programs expose companies to lawsuits and increased risks.

Major corporations like Meta and Amazon are scaling back diversity programs as opposition to such initiatives grows. These changes reflect responses to broader conservative backlash against DEI, amplified after protests in 2020 over police killings of Black Americans.

Previous article
Government commits to enhance edible oil self-sufficiency
Next article
Pakistan and China reaffirm commitment to high-quality development of CPEC 2.0
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Tajikistan opens visa section in Karachi

The new facility will ease travel for traders, industrialists, and investors, fostering opportunities in trade, tourism, and collaboration in technology and resources, says Malik Khuda Bakhsh

Bangladesh simplifies visa process to enhance trade ties with Pakistan

LHC declines jurisdiction on factual assessment of tax refund claims

FBR chief targets Rs13,500 billion in tax revenue for 2024-25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.