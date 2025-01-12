Apple recommends rejecting proposal to abolish diversity and inclusion programs

Apple’s board of directors recommends investors vote against a shareholder proposal to abolish the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, according to a proxy filing.

The proposal, submitted by the National Center for Public Policy, suggests ending Apple’s inclusion and diversity initiatives, citing legal, reputational, and financial risks.

Apple responds that its DEI policies align with compliance requirements and the proposal is an inappropriate attempt to influence its business strategy. “Apple is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in recruiting, hiring, training, or promoting on any basis protected by law,” the company says in the filing.

The proposal references a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action in university admissions. Conservative groups argue DEI programs expose companies to lawsuits and increased risks.

Major corporations like Meta and Amazon are scaling back diversity programs as opposition to such initiatives grows. These changes reflect responses to broader conservative backlash against DEI, amplified after protests in 2020 over police killings of Black Americans.