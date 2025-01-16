Cabinet approves restructuring of Ministry of Science and Technology, cutting workforce by 30%

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved a restructuring of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), following recommendations from the Rightsizing Committee aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing redundancy, and aligning operations with national priorities. This decision is part of the broader Phase-II federal rightsizing program to optimise the performance of government entities.

According to official documents, the restructuring includes a 30% reduction in the ministry’s workforce, the winding up of six entities, and the merger of four others out of its 17 institutions. The plan also mandates abolishing vacant and redundant posts and reducing the staff-to-officer ratio from 5:1 to 2.5:1, improving efficiency and streamlining operations.

The entities under transformation:

Council for Works and Housing Research (CWHR):

The Cabinet approved the winding up of this entity, with the abolishment of associated posts. Critical experts, numbering between three to four, are to be retained within MoST. This decision ensures the preservation of essential knowledge while eliminating redundancy. An implementation plan, including timelines, was mandated for submission by January 20, 2025.

Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST):

Similar to CWHR, PCST faces dissolution with the retention of minimal necessary personnel. This move reflects an acknowledgment of evolving needs, ensuring that only indispensable functions remain operational.

Pakistan Council for Renewable Energy Technology (PCRET):

PCRET’s research functions are to be merged with academic institutions like NUST or NUTECH for better resource alignment. If academia shows no interest, the organization faces closure. Any commercial functions would be privatized or shut down in the absence of market interest.

National Institute of Electronics (NIE):

NIE will be merged with a suitable organisation such as NUST, NUTECH, or PCSIR. If no interest is shown, the institute may face closure. A roadmap was requested for submission by January 31, 2025, to determine the path forward.

Scientific and Technological Development Corporation (STEDEC):

Due to limited impact over its 40-year history, STEDEC will be wound up, and its posts abolished. The cabinet emphasised that the small scale and limited reach of the institution did not align with the aspirations and tasks at hand.

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA):

The entity will retain only its standard-setting functions while adopting digitalisation and performance management metrics. Licensing processes will be automated, reducing the workforce by a minimum of 50%.

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC):

PEC will undergo optimisation with a target reduction in human resources by 20-25%, facilitated through digitalization and risk-based policies for new engineering graduates.

Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA):

Retention of this entity is contingent on a third-party review assessing its recognition, impact, and efficiency. This ensures that the organization remains relevant and effective in its mission.

National Universities (NUST, NUTECH, and CUI):

These universities were tasked with improving their global rankings and achieving financial self-sufficiency within 3-5 years. Their retention under MoST was deemed vital due to their alignment with the ministry’s research and technological objectives.

Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR):

PCSIR will undergo a third-party review to determine its efficiency and profitability. Retention will be based on leaner, efficient operations, with a target reduction of 20-30%.

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC):

These entities will be subject to third-party audits. Retention is conditional on their ability to secure non-governmental funding exceeding five times their expenses. If retained, PASTIC will be merged into PSF.

National Institute of Oceanography (NIO):

The institute will be transferred to a university or maritime institution. In case of no interest, its future will be reassessed by January 31, 2025.

National Metrology Institute of Pakistan (NMIP):

Vacant posts as of October 30, 2024 in this department, will be eliminated. The organisation will be retained after this reduction.

Cosmetic Authority of Pakistan:

This entity will be wound up entirely, reflecting its lack of alignment with current national priorities.

Reflecting the scale-down of affiliated entities, the central ministry will reduce its workload significantly. A 30% reduction in size and staff-to-officer ratio adjustments are planned to ensure optimal efficiency.

The cabinet directed MoST to submit implementation plans with precise timelines by January 20, 2025. Additionally, third-party audits for key entities would be conducted under the supervision of the Rightsizing Committee, ensuring transparency and accountability.