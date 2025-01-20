Imperial Limited, a once proud sugar-plant, pitches an out-of-the-box solution to its woes

An eerie silence remains suspended over Phalia and Mian Channu. In the background, massive grey structures loom large, their silence telling a story words could not. In this small section of rural Punjab, the slow, crackling sounds of sugarcane being pressed and the hum of machines that once worked overtime has not been heard in some years.

The sugar plants, once a bustling part of the landscape, have not crushed a single reed of sugar cane in more than a decade. The reality seems even starker when it is considered that the plant was set up less than two decades ago. Established in 2007, Imperial Limited used to be called Colony Sugar and Imperial Sugar in the previous iterations before the new name was finalized. From the very beginning, the company was marred in terms of its performance. It registered a profit of Rs 4 crores in its first year before turning into consistent losses since 2014. The initial problem was the fact the cost of production was too high which restricted profits from being earned.

As losses became the norm, the management decided to shut down production at the end of 2014. Since then, the management has tried to find new avenues of production and revenue generation. First of all, the company put up its plant for sale in order to recover some of its investment back. The funds which were being raised were invested in mutual funds which could generate returns for the investors and Imperial itself. Proactive measures were taken to find business opportunities which could be capitalized on. Two paths were charted out. One was to invest in real estate where land would be bought and developed into residential projects. This decision was taken based on the wave of investment taking place in the real estate sector in Lahore. With mixed results, this decision has failed to take off as the property market faced a slump.

The other route which was taken was to develop a hydroponic business by carrying out vertical farming to grow vegetables in an efficient manner. This project faced hiccups as it was being developed and took four years to come to fruition. Imperial has recently announced that the infrastructure has finally been completed and the first seeding would be carried out in February with the first harvest expected in May. Could this be the catalyst for the company to become profitable yet again?

History of Imperial Limited

In 2007, the management at Colony group of companies decided to enter the sugar manufacturing industry. In Pakistan, business groups have certain traditional industries that they are willing to expand into. Sugar manufacturing is considered one such industry where the raw material, sugar cane, is sourced from local farmers and there is a constant demand for the final product. The small grain of a sugar crystal acts as a prism for the expansion in revenue and profits earned. Due to the stability and certainty, Colony group also entered the saturated industry by establishing its own plant in 2007 as Colony Sugar Mills.

Looking at the revenues earned, it could be said that the mill was able to rationalize the investment. In its first year, the plant was able to earn revenues of Rs 2 billion which grew to Rs 7 billion by the end of 2013. The growth seen in the revenues was not translated into higher profitability, however, as gross profits earned by the company went from Rs 67 crores in 2008 to Rs 62 crores in 2013. If the profits had increased in lock step with the revenues, they should have been around Rs 2 billion.

The reason for losses being made was based on rising costs as the sugar manufacturer saw their gross margin fall from 32% in 2008 to less than 9% in 2013. Even as far back as 2009, the company had recognized that it was purchasing sugar cane at high prices in order to make sure they could keep operating the plant. They were expecting a similar increase in selling price of sugar which would maintain the margins that the company was earning in 2008. Over time, the selling price did not respond and cost of production kept increasing leading to lower gross margins.

The cost of production for a sugar facility is dependent on the price of sugar cane at which the farmer sells his produce to the manufacturer. Punjab and KPK have mandated that the support price, paid to the farmer, is to be set by the provincial government. In addition to that, the selling price of sugar is also regulated to an extent at the district level which means that manufacturers have little control over the cost and revenues they generate. Facing these barriers, companies have to pay out a floor price on their cost of production while their revenues are locked with a ceiling on top. These manufacturers have to operate within a thin margin and expect to turn a profit when the conditions of business can change from one year to the next based on the crop yield and the prices set by the government.

Another factor that handicaps the industry is the fact that sugar cannot be exported without the approval by the government. If a manufacturer feels local prices are too low, they can export their production at a higher price and sell to the foreign market. The government does not allow the industry to export as they feel that decreased supply in the local market will push the price of sugar upwards in the country. In order to make sure ample supply is available, exports have to be approved. The populist approach of the government limits the revenue and costs that are faced by the industry. Limiting exports also places an obstacle in terms of sales volume. This virtually ties the hands of the sugar manufacturer who has little say or control over either.

Colony fell foul of this as they faced rising production costs and low selling prices. In addition to that, as the production of the company was low, the Phalia plant was left non operational which created an increased burden on the financial performance. The plant had to be shut down as the company was facing restricted access to working capital. The impact of the policies and the market dynamics can be seen in the financial performance from 2008 to 2013. In 2008, Colony Sugar made sales of Rs 2.1 billion generating gross profit of Rs 67 crores and net profit of Rs 4 crores. Over the next 5 years, the revenue of the company increased to Rs 7.2 billion, however, gross profits actually fell to Rs 62 crores and net profits were registered around Rs 26 crores. Even though profits were falling, the financial health of the company was not impacted as profits were still being earned.

The company could only resist the reckoning that was coming for so long as 2014 and 2015 proved to be the proverbial shoe dropping. In 2014, revenues of Rs 5.3 billion were realized, however, the cost of production increase meant that the company earned a gross profit of only Rs 25 crores. Gross profit margin had fallen to its lowest level of 4.7% in its history. The mill saw its first loss of Rs 13 crores and it was an omen for the future to come. Seeing the writing on the wall, it was decided to shut down production completely. As production halted, 2015 and 2016 saw sales of Rs 1 billion and Rs 34 crore respectively. The gross profits of 2014 became gross loss of Rs 9 crores in 2015 and net losses totalled around Rs 50 crores. The fate of the plant was sealed for the sugar business.

As its principal activity came to a halt, the management tried to look for new business opportunities. With loans of around Rs 2 billion, the company felt that the assets could be diverted towards new business ventures in order to generate a profit for its shareholders, management and creditors. As a vote of confidence, sponsors of the company also committed to lend to the company to put their money where their mouths were. The name of the company was also changed from Colony Sugar Mills to Imperial Sugar Mills in May of 2015. Lastly, a decision was also taken to sell the closed down factory to the highest bidder which would generate the funds that can be used to finance the new projects under consideration.

As new projects were being contemplated, the management made the decision to use the funds raised through asset sale and invest them in different short term investments which could generate a considerable return. This meant that, even though the plants were closed, the company was able to earn income from other sources. This was able to dampen some of the losses, however, losses of Rs 30 crores, Rs 88 crores and Rs 56 crores were made from 2016 to 2018 respectively. From 2019 onwards, these investments were actually able to return a profit as the company became profitable again.

Charting a new path

During the period of inactivity, the management did not sit idle. New business proposals were being sought. There were plans to establish an Independent Power Producer (IPP) project of 225 MW with the use of Liquified Natural Gas after regulatory approval. The proceeds of asset sales were going to be used in order to set up the new project. As the government failed to approve the IPP project, an alternative business plan was drawn up. The company was now going to get involved in real estate and corporate farming in order to resurrect the company. According to the business plan, a state-of-the-art hydroponics project would be set up with 17 greenhouses and a commercial nursery. The goal of the project would be to produce high quality vegetables for local and international markets and to capture a large market share as this was an industry with few participants in it.

Another project was also presented where real estate development would be carried out by making 60 residential units in Lahore. Land would be bought and residential projects would be developed which would be sold for a profit which would be distributed to the shareholders. As the sugar business was slowly being taken apart, the name did not seem to fit any longer and Imperial sugar was renamed to Imperial Limited in 2020.

In terms of success, the real estate development business saw mixed results. After the properties had been developed, the real estate industry experienced a downturn as demand fell. This meant that as the properties came for sale, there was little interest in the market and the turnover of the property was low. Seeing lower than expected profits, the company is now pitching its wagon to the hydroponic bandwagon in order to resuscitate the company.

Imperial has carried out extensive research and analysis in relation to its hydroponics project. The machinery and infrastructure needed to set up the project has been imported from China and most of the deployment of the plant has already taken place. The sales proceeds generated from the sale of the sugar plant have been used to fund this project. The plant was supposed to go live in 2022 and then in 2023, however, there were different hurdles that were seen. A Chinese delegation of experts had to visit the country in order to help in setting up the facility and train the local labour force to be able to make it operational. The government wanted the company to employ security for the Chinese staff and get approvals from the Home Department before they could be allowed to come to the country. Due to the bureaucratic red tape, the plant was being delayed through no fault of the company itself.

After many false starts, Imperial now feels that it has everything in place. The necessary visits have taken place and the facility is recruiting labour in order to carry out its first seeding in February. The first harvest is expected to be completed by May when the literal fruits of labour will be seen.

Hydroponics and its benefits

So what exactly is hydroponics? Hydroponic farming is a method of farming where plants are grown with their roots dangling in water rather than in the soil. In order to feed the plants, nutrients are added to the water to help them grow which would be extracted through the soil in conventional farming. Hydroponics farming is also called vertical farming or greenhouse farming. The principal aim of this form of farming is to be able to create an environment for plants to grow and thrive using modern technology and methods.

This method of farming is gaining popularity as it is beneficial to the environment and can be established in an urban area. There is no need to have a large patch of land and fertile soil in order to plant in the first place which reduces cost and can be carried out in greenhouses rather than in rural settings. Conventional farming leads to erosion of the soil and its fertility which can lead to lower yield over time. Hydroponics is able to avoid such erosion. Another huge benefit is that water is conserved as only the required amount is used which is not vulnerable to runoff and evaporation. This method also protects the water run off from being contaminated by pesticides which are sprayed in normal circumstances.

Greenhouse farming also allows for climate and temperature control which can increase yield of the plant and can allow for vegetables and fruits to be grown all year round rather than during a limited season. This method of farming also reduces space usage as multiple greenhouses can be built and yield a higher crop which are of high quality.

In a country like Pakistan, it is evident to see that the benefits of such a project are huge in terms of food security and cost saving. So then why is this idea so novel and no corporate level investment has been carried out in this area?

Well, the truth is that it has been tried at different levels in the past with limited scope of success. In 2018, a Lahore based entrepreneur established a hybrid hydroponic greenhouse which was located at Kallar Kahar and was over an area of 10 acres. The initial capital expenditure for the project was around Rs 200 million. The project consisted of a glass greenhouse, nets, cooling pads and a ventilation system.

The project failed to gain huge traction as the climate and suitability of the location was ignored in favour of cheap land. This meant that factors like temperature, rainfall and humidity were overlooked which are important factors for the success of such a setup. In addition to that, tomato cultivation was carried out which is a sensitive plant in high temperatures. In order to regulate the temperature, cooling systems were installed which were ineffective in times of high humidity. Air conditioning was used which escalated the cost of the project to exorbitant levels.

The biggest issue faced by the project was that the demand and stable market did not exist once the harvest was completed. Tomatoes already see huge fluctuations in the local market and due to this, the demand varies from season to season. In the face of such uncertainty, the producer was not able to get a consistent return on their investment.

Another example is National Foods which launched its Seed to Table initiative in 2023 where they bought directly from the farmers and offered agronomic support to them. National Foods relies heavily on tomato paste imports and wanted to source them from the local farmers. The company needed the product at a lower cost, however, it could not compromise on the quality of the produce that they required. SustainAgro initiative was started by the company where tomatoes were cultivated in hydroponic greenhouses. This allowed good quality to be produced locally rather than having to rely on imports. The project was carried out in Mansehra in KPK due to the favorable conditions.

National Foods was able to overcome the hurdle of market uncertainty as it was able to use most of the produce by themselves. Rather than having to sell the produce in the market, they would convert their own tomatoes into paste and then use it for ketchup. Based on the success, the company is now expecting to grow its product portfolio to chilies and herbs as well.

The experience of the local industry shows that hydroponic farming can be a viable option for Imperial Limited. There have to be measures taken in order to make sure the cost of production stays low while the revenues are maximised. In terms of demand, Imperial has already signed a contract with McDonald’s Pakistan to provide them high quality iceberg lettuce which will be produced by the company. Currently, McDonald’s Pakistan is importing most of its lettuce due to the low quality that is available locally. Imperial has vowed that they will be able to produce the desired quality of produce to the franchise and has set its sights for May of this year to start doing so.

Imperial has also disclosed in its recent analyst briefing that they will be harvesting capsicum and tomatoes in addition to iceberg lettuce. The plant and greenhouse of the company are near completion with finishing touches being put on the housing for labour on site. The success of this venture is contingent on the product and sale that will be seen in 5 months time. Any plans of expansion will take place after the results of this project come.

Imperial Limited is a company which has gone through changes both big and small in its short history of existence. From being a sugar manufacturer to now one of the pioneers of hydroponic farming, the company has seen it all in its past. After the failure of its sugar business, Imperial has decided to pivot and go into a new direction. With little success in real estate, the last throw of the dice for the company seems to be its involvement in the hydroponic business going forward. Will this venture allow the company to cross a new threshold? Only time will tell. For a start, it can be said that it has put its best foot forward and expects the results to follow suit.