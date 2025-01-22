Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM orders inquiry into procurement violations related to KPT maintenance contract

Committee to investigate irregularities, ensure accountability, and safeguard public interest

By Ghulam Abbas
Karachi port

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed an inquiry into alleged procurement irregularities in the Karachi Port Trust’s (KPT) maintenance dredging contract. The investigation focuses on potential violations in the tendering process and aims to ensure transparency and accountability.

On the Prime Minister’s instructions, the Cabinet Division has formed a four-member committee comprising the Chairman of the PM’s Inspection Commission, the Secretary of the Cabinet Division, the Managing Director of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), and a representative from the Intelligence Bureau.

The committee’s Terms of Reference (ToRs) include examining procedural lapses, deviations, or omissions in the evaluation process, determining the rationale for bidder qualifications or disqualifications, and identifying those responsible for mismanagement or misconduct. The committee will also recommend corrective measures, including revisiting the tender process if necessary, to protect public interests.

Context of the Contract
KPT invited bids for a critical maintenance dredging project, requiring the removal of approximately 4 million cubic meters of sediment from its navigation channel. The project, vital to ensuring safe vessel passage, was to be completed within 120 days before the monsoon season.

Four international companies submitted bids, three of which proposed large dredgers exceeding 15,000 cubic meters (cum) capacity. However, one bidder, a Chinese firm, offered lower-capacity equipment that was deemed unsuitable for the timeline and quality standards specified.

KPT’s bid evaluation committee recommended awarding the contract to a large Dutch dredging company with a proven track record and equipment exceeding 20,000 cum capacity. The decision was based on the soil conditions, methodology, and the limited operational capacity of dredgers, which only use 20–25% of their capacity for material removal, with the rest filled by water.

Concerns Raised by PPRA
However after the contract was awarded, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) flagged irregularities in the process after a bidder’s complaint. It criticised KPT for not publishing the technical evaluation report and noted a possible violation of Rule 35, which mandates transparency in procurement decisions. PPRA warned that non-compliance with procurement rules could result in mis-procurement.

KPT initially withheld the technical report, citing ongoing discussions with the Chinese firm. However, the report was eventually released in December 2024, declaring the Chinese company as the lowest bidder despite its non-compliance.

Risk of Delays
Experts have warned that awarding the contract to a non-compliant bidder could jeopardise the project’s completion. The dredging may fail to meet critical deadlines, potentially disrupting vessel navigation during the monsoon season and posing severe operational risks.

Previous article
Ghandhara automobiles’ exclusive distribution agreement with Chery ends
Next article
CCP approves Crescent Cotton Mills’ asset sale to Sultan Spinning Industries
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin rises 3.8% as US SEC announces crypto regulatory plan

This comes as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled a plan to overhaul rules for the cryptocurrency sector

ByteDance introduces Doubao-1.5-pro to rival OpenAI’s reasoning models

Oil prices hold steady with focus on U.S. tariffs and energy plans

Netflix reports record 18.9 million new subscribers and a 14% stock surge

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.