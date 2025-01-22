Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Ghandhara automobiles’ exclusive distribution agreement with Chery ends

Negotiations ongoing for a smooth transition as GAL ensures continued service

By News Desk

Ghandhara Automobiles Limited (GAL) announced that its exclusive agreements with Chery Automobile Co., Limited, for distribution and supply of completely knocked-down (KD) kits, have officially expired as of today. The agreements had appointed GAL as the exclusive distributor and authorised representative of Chery Automobiles in Pakistan.

In a notification issued in compliance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Rule 5.6.1(a) of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Rule Book, GAL confirmed that discussions with Chery are ongoing to ensure a seamless transition.

Despite the expiration of the agreements, GAL assured stakeholders that it would continue selling Chery brand vehicles and providing after-sales services to its customers during the transition period. This interim arrangement reflects the mutual understanding between the two parties.

The company has reiterated its commitment to maintaining service quality and minimizing disruptions to its customers while the negotiations progress.

Ghandhara Automobiles has been a key player in representing Chery in Pakistan, contributing to the brand’s visibility in the local automotive market. The outcome of the ongoing negotiations is expected to define the future direction of this partnership.

Earlier, in December, GAL denied rumours of the expiration of its agreements with Chery.

Stakeholders, including TREC holders of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, have been informed of these developments, ensuring transparency in compliance with regulatory requirements. Further updates will be communicated as negotiations progress.

News Desk
News Desk

