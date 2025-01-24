New maritime service to Europe set to boost Pakistan’s trade and blue economy

ISLAMABAD: A new maritime service connecting Pakistan directly to Europe is set to transform the country’s trade dynamics, significantly reducing transshipment costs and improving delivery times for exports. The weekly service, which will commence operations globally on February 5 with its first departure from Karachi, aims to strengthen Pakistan’s role in the global seaborne trade supply chain.

Ports and shipping expert Asim Siddiqui, former chairman of the All Pakistan Shipping Association, highlighted the service’s value in lowering costs and improving delivery efficiency, which will boost the global competitiveness of Pakistani goods in northern European markets. He noted that while other direct European routes already exist, the new service would enhance the capacity for direct shipping to northern Europe.

Sohail Shams, CEO of United Marine Agencies (UMA), emphasized that the INX maritime service offers a much-needed, efficient route to European markets, benefiting various industries in Pakistan, including marine, fisheries, and minerals. He praised the strategic positioning of Pakistan, at the crossroads of Central Asia, Southwest Asia, and the Persian Gulf, which makes it an ideal hub for expanded trade through such initiatives.

Shams further noted that the HMM-INX maritime service would enhance connectivity to key European ports like Rotterdam, Hamburg, and London Gateway, improving the speed and efficiency of shipments. This will strengthen Pakistan’s maritime trade capabilities and support the global supply chain. The service’s reduced transit time is expected to alleviate logistical bottlenecks, providing new opportunities for businesses in Pakistan to access European markets quickly and reliably.

Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi, Commander of Karachi, Pakistan Navy, who attended the launch event, emphasized the importance of international partnerships to strengthen Pakistan’s maritime sector. He highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s blue economy, which includes marine, fisheries, and mineral resources, and stressed how the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is expected to further expand Pakistan’s maritime capabilities.

The maiden voyage of the INX service will rotate between Karachi, Hazira, Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Colombo, London Gateway, Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Antwerp, before returning to Karachi. The service will operate on an 11-week turnaround schedule (R/V 77 days) using 6,000 TEU container ships, making it a vital link between Western India and Northern Europe.

Yang Jungmo, Commercial Chief of Southwest Asia at HMM, reinforced the importance of the INX service for global trade and expressed the company’s commitment to providing efficient and reliable shipping solutions.